Some Hong Kong lawmakers criticise plans to mask company directors' data

HONG KONG, April 9 (Reuters) - Several Hong Kong lawmakers
on Friday raised concerns that proposals to restrict public
access to information about directors of companies could make it
harder for trade unions, journalists and lawyers to do their
jobs.
The proposals, which would allow companies to withhold
information such as directors' addresses and full ID card
numbers, were being discussed for the first time by a committee
of Hong Kong's Legislative Council (LegCo).
Some business groups, corporate governance activists and
journalist associations have said the proposals could undermine
Hong Kong's business environment by making it harder to carry
out due diligence and potentially facilitating fraud.
On Friday, other lawmakers and Hong Kong's Secretary for
Financial Services Christopher Hui, who was appearing before the
committee, said the changes were necessary to prevent a practice
known as doxxing, which has surged since anti-government
protests in 2019.
Last year, there were 1,036 cases of doxxing - publicly
releasing private or identifying information about an individual
or organisation - official figures showed.
Hui added the proposals were only a minor change to existing
arrangements.
The government will introduce the legislation next month. It
is almost certain to become law as all of Hong Kong's opposition
lawmakers, bar one, resigned last November.
Under the proposals, companies would be able mask the
residential addresses of their directors and only provide
directors' partial ID numbers, though full details could be
obtained with the consent of the individual or by certain
individuals such as liquidators.
Directors' full ID numbers and residential addresses are
currently accessible to the general public on Hong Kong's
Companies Registry.
Michael Tien, a pro-establishment lawmaker, said the changes
could mean directors with similar names to others could be
wrongly identified, adding even newspapers supportive of the
government had raised concerns.
In Hong Kong, individuals often use English first names
alongside their Chinese surnames, and different systems for
writing Chinese characters in the Latin alphabet mean the same
Chinese name can be written differently.
Other lawmakers said employees should be able to access
information about company directors in the case of labour
disputes, and lawyers should have access to full details of
individuals to ensure they have the right person when filing
lawsuits.
Hui, the government minister, said the chance of
misidentifying a director was exceptionally low.
