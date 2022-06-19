Some Trump era China tariffs serve 'no strategic purpose', Yellen says

WASHINGTON, June 19 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary
Janet Yellen said on Sunday some tariffs on China inherited from
the administration of former President Donald Trump served "no
strategic purpose" and added that President Joe Biden was
reviewing them as a way to bring down inflation.
Another Biden administration official, Energy Secretary
Jennifer Granholm, added that the president was also evaluating
a pause on federal gas tax as an option to bring down prices.
The comments from the officials on Sunday come as the Biden
administration struggles to tackle inflation and record high
gasoline prices.
"President Biden is reviewing tariff policy toward China,"
Yellen said in an interview on Sunday with ABC News.
"We all recognize that China engages in a range of unfair
trade practices that is important to address but the tariffs we
inherited, some serve no strategic purpose and raise cost to
consumers," she added. She did not list any specific tariffs and
declined to say when the Biden administration may make a
decision.
Biden has said he is considering removing some of the
tariffs imposed on hundreds of billions of dollars worth of
Chinese goods by his predecessor in 2018 and 2019 amid a bitter
trade war between the world's two largest economies.
Granholm told CNN that a pause on federal gas tax was "not
off the table".
Both Granholm and Yellen reiterated Biden's stance that a
recession was "not inevitable", with the treasury secretary
saying that labor market and consumer spending remained strong.
Whether the United States, the world's largest economy, will
slip into a recession has been a growing concern for chief
executives, the Federal Reserve, and the Biden administration.
"The labor market is very strong, arguably the strongest of
the post-war period," Yellen told ABC News. She added, however,
she expected the economy to slow while acknowledging that
inflation was "unacceptably high."
(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Washington; Editing by Chizu
Nomiyama)