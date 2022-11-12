Some countries have resisted 1.5°C goal in COP27 text, US says

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt, Nov 12 (Reuters) - A few
countries have resisted mentioning a global goal of limiting
warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius in the official text of the COP27
summit in Egypt, U.S. Special Climate Envoy John Kerry said at
the conference on Saturday.
"You're absolutely correct. There are very few countries,
but a few, that have raised the issue of not mentioning this
word or that word," Kerry said when asked about opposition by
some governments to mentioning the 1.5C target.
"But the fact is, that in Glasgow that was adopted, the
language is there. And I know... Egypt doesn't intend to be the
country that hosts a retreat from what was achieved in Glasgow,"
Kerry said, referring to last year's COP summit in Scotland.
World governments agreed in 2015 during a U.N. summit in
France to try to limit the average global temperature increase
to 1.5C, a deal dubbed the Paris Agreement that was seen as a
massive breakthrough in international ambition to fight climate
change.
Greenhouse gas emissions have been rising since, however,
and scientists say the world risks missing the target without
swift and deep cuts. Breaching the 1.5C threshold risks
unleashing the worst consequences of global warming.
