Romain Fournier

Chief Editor
Having worked in the British, French and Swiss financial press, Romain is able to report on local and international issues, as comfortable in French as in the language of Shakespeare, Romain Fournier leads the editorial team at Marketscreener. Fine connoisseur of the English-speaking markets, Romain delivers an editorial every day on US and UK markets.

Some good news for UK investors

09/30/2022 | 04:52am EDT
UK markets returned to losses yesterday, with the FTSE 100 dropping by 1.8%. Lizz Truss doubled down on her fiscal plans, which raised concerns about the economic stability of the UK.

Investors were also concerned about the EU's economy, after German inflation soared to 10.9% year-on-year in September, above expectations of 10.2%. However, new data published today showed France's inflation eased for the second straight month.

The FTSE 100 was up 1% this morning, ahead of talks between Liz Truss, Kwasi Kwarteng and the head of the UK’s Budget watchdog, Richard Hughes.

There was some good news as new revised data from the Office for National Statistics revealed that the UK economy did not shrink in the second quarter, and so is not technically in recession.

GDP grew by 0.2%, after a drop of 0.1% in Q1. The pound gained ground against the dollar, to $1.11.

 

Things to read today:

Sterling nearly erases losses from Kwasi Kwarteng’s ‘mini’ Budget (Financial Times)

Italy Has Flirted With Loose Fiscal Policy. Why It Won’t Melt Down Like the U.K. (Barron's)

UK Is the Only G-7 Economy Still Smaller Than Its Pre-Covid Size (Bloomberg)


