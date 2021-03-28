Some hauliers arriving in England to face COVID-19 tests

LONDON, March 28 (Reuters) - Lorry drivers arriving in
England from outside Britain and Ireland for more than two days
will need to take COVID-19 tests in a bid to tackle the spread
of any future variants, transport minister Grant Shapps said on
Sunday.
Affected hauliers will need to take a test within 48 hours
and one every 72 hours thereafter as part of the new rules.
"This is to ensure we keep track of any future coronavirus
variants of concern," Shapps wrote on Twitter.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson suggested earlier this week
that Britain might need to tighten restrictions on arrivals from
France, including truck drivers.
A similar move by France in December caused chaos in
southern England when it was introduced at short notice but the
industry believes there is now enough rapid testing available
for it not to cause too much of an impact, a source told Reuters
on Friday.
Britain has banned foreign travel until at least May 17,
although essential workers such as truck drivers have been
allowed to cross borders to supply the country's food stores and
manufacturing plants.
