Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Some independent Nike stores remain open in Russia over a week after closure announcement

03/12/2022 | 05:02pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A customer is reflected in a shop window decorated with Nike store logo at the outlet village Belaya Dacha outside Moscow

(This March 11 story corrects to say "at least six independent stores" instead of "many" stores; adds details on Nike's March 3 statement about suspension of operations in Russia)

By Richa Naidu

LONDON (Reuters) - At least six independent Nike stores in Russia were open on Friday afternoon, according to checks made by Reuters, more than a week after the world's biggest sports retailer said it was temporarily closing all its shops in the country.

Beaverton, Oregon-based Nike said the stores that were open are owned and operated by independent partners.

Nike said on March 3 that it would temporarily suspend operations at all its Nike-owned and -operated stores in Russia, joining several Western brands that did so following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

Reuters could not immediately determine the total number of independent, partner stores that were open on Friday. Nike has roughly 100 stores in the Russian Federation, according to the store directory on its website, which showed that all of them were "open." A Nike spokesperson said Friday that Nike is "updating" its online store locator "to reflect our store closures."

Days prior to Nike's announcement that stores would temporarily close, Nike made merchandise purchases on its website and app unavailable in Russia and directed its customers in the country to brick-and-mortar stores instead.

Nike is providing continuity pay for employees in the stores it closed, the Nike spokesperson said Friday.

(Reporting by Richa Naidu in London; Additional reporting by Arriana McLymore in New York; Editing by Vanessa O'Connell, Nick Zieminski and Will Dunham and Daniel Wallis)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
NIKE, INC. -2.70% 122.63 Delayed Quote.-26.42%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 2.90% 133.25 Delayed Quote.72.81%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:39aUkraine expects new wave of Russian attacks on Kyiv, Kharkiv and Donbass regions
RE
03:22aRussia warns EU of soaring energy prices - Interfax
RE
03:22aRussia is prepared for tough confrontation with eu in energy sec…
RE
03:13aKenya lifts remaining COVID restrictions
RE
02:49aItaly seizes Russian oligarch Melnichenko's Sailing Yacht A
RE
02:37aMore U.S. soldiers deploy to Europe to back NATO
RE
02:13aJapan senior coalition lawmaker urges economic stimulus
RE
01:47aTanzania expects government spending to rise 8% in year from July
RE
01:44aUkraine humanitarian corridors, including from Mariupol, could open on Saturday -Ukraine official
RE
01:38aZambia's former president Rupiah Banda dies aged 85
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Abramovich's U.S. hedge fund investments frozen- WSJ
2Debt deadline and central bank hikes loom in Russia
3Ukraine's Zelenskiy defiant as Russian forces, despite setbacks, regrou..
4U.S. rushing $200 million worth of weapons for Ukraine's defense agains..
5Russia's Gazprom says continues gas shipments via Ukraine at same volum..

HOT NEWS