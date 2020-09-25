Some northern hemisphere countries struggling to source more flu vaccines -WHO

GENEVA, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Some northern hemisphere
countries are having trouble obtaining additional flu vaccines
amid increased demand, but health workers and the elderly should
be prioritised in case of any shortages, the World Health
Organization (WHO) said on Friday.
With official warnings of a potential "twindemic" as
COVID-19 surges in Europe just ahead of the flu season, the WHO
is recommending that people get a seasonal flu vaccine to
prevent hospitals being overwhelmed. But some countries appear
not to have enough for everyone, it said.
"Some countries are having trouble sourcing additional
vaccine," Ann Moen, WHO chief of influenza preparedness and
response, told a U.N. briefing in Geneva, declining to name any.
"Whoever has extra flu vaccine let us know," she said,
half-joking, at the end of the briefing.
In the event of shortfalls, countries should prioritise five
groups and especially health care workers and the elderly, the
WHO recommends. Next in line should be pregnant women, those
with underlying conditions and children, she added.
Most countries place their orders about 9-12 months in
advance based on national health policies so have already
decided on their doses for this year's flu season. Some
manufacturers can ramp up supplies to meet last-minute demand,
but there are limits.
On a positive note, less flu virus is circulating in the
southern hemisphere's current flu season, including in Australia
and South Africa, partly due to physical distancing and travel
restrictions in place against COVID-19, Moen said.
"If this follows suit and influenza also is in low
circulation in the northern hemisphere, we may see less
infections. And we also hope to see less infections due to the
very high uptake of influenza vaccine," she added.
