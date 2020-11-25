Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Some way to go in the transition to the STR

11/25/2020 | 04:37am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Some way to go in the transition to the €STR

Prepared by Katharina Cera, Philippe Molitor and Vladimir Tsonchev

Published as part of the Financial Stability Review, November 2020.

Market participants have been slow in making the transition to theeuro short-term rate (€STR) as the new reference rate in short-term interest rate derivatives markets. Overnight index swaps (OISs) - the main product in this market segment with a notional outstanding amount of about €8.7 trillion - are essential for managing interest rate risk, and therefore helping to support the stability of the financial system. The industry also views the OIS market segment as a potential source of alternative risk-free interest rates to serve as a fall-back for the euro interbank offered rate (EURIBOR), the benchmark term rate underlying loan and debt security pricing for euro area households and corporates.

The €STR has been published daily since October 2019, with publication of the euro overnight index average (EONIA) rate - calculated using a revised methodology as the €STR plus a spread of 8.5 basis points ‒ due to cease in January 2022. But trading activity in €STR-referencing OISs, although constantly growing, has remained at very low levels compared with EONIA-referencing OISs (see Chart A for €STR to EONIA comparisons in notional amounts and number of trades). Median weekly trading activity in EONIA OISs has been approximately 200 times larger in terms of the aggregate notional amount and 50 times larger in terms of the number of trades than the activity in €STR OISs.

Chart A

The amount and number of EONIA OISs maturing after the transition deadline increased sharply

Amount and number of OIS contracts by reference rate and by maturity

(10 Oct. 2019-28 Oct. 2020; weekly data; € billions in panels (a) and (b), number of trades in panels (c) and (d))

Source: ECB (European Market Infrastructure Regulation data).
Note: Data preparation was strongly based on the methodology developed in Boneva, L., Böninghausen, B., Fache Rousová, L. and Letizia, E., 'Derivatives transactions data and their use in central bank analysis ', Economic Bulletin, Issue 6, ECB, 2019.

Of particular concern is that EONIA OIS trades that mature after the transition deadline have continued to rise. Since October 2019, the aggregate notional amount and the number of outstanding EONIA OISs with a maturity beyond the 3 January 2022 deadline have increased by 36% and 19% respectively (see Chart A, panels (b) and (d)). In the absence of robust fall-back provisions in EONIA-referencing OIS contracts, such trades will have to be amended or cancelled by the end of 2021, posing both a significant risk to contract continuity and operational challenges.

Client preferences and habits, coupled with the postponed switch from EONIA to €STR discounting by central counterparties (CCPs)[1]and the impact of the pandemic, explain the low level of activity up to summer 2020. CCPs and counterparties use the published near risk-free overnight rates to discount derivatives and to calculate the loss of interest on the posted collateral. Three large CCPs switched to €STR discounting on 27 July 2020, a move that is expected to increase liquidity in the €STR OIS segment.

Nonetheless, market participants are encouraged to increase their use of the €STR ahead of the discontinuation of EONIA.[2] In addition to switching to the €STR in new contracts and amending contracts that mature after 31 December 2021, market participants are encouraged to redouble their efforts to ensure sufficient technical preparedness to trade, price and account for €STR-based products and manage risk related to usage of the €STR.

Disclaimer

ECB - European Central Bank published this content on 25 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 November 2020 09:36:07 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
Latest news "Companies"
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05:16aMAPLE LEAF FOODS : The Supreme Court Of Canada Revisits Pure Economic Loss
AQ
05:16aINDORAMA VENTURES : ADB, Indorama Ventures Sign $100 Million Blue Loan to Boost Recycling, Reduce Ocean Plastic Waste
AQ
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05:16aDANONE S A : Claims In Baby Food Advertising Considered Misleading And Unfair Commercial Practice
AQ
05:16aNORGES BANK : - Form 8.3 - Take-Two Interactive Software Inc
PR
05:16aNVIDIA SHIELD BLACK FRIDAY DEALS 2020 : NVIDIA SHIELD TV Pro & TV Sales Rated by Consumer Articles
BU
05:16aThe Best Black Friday Samsung Galaxy Note20 Deals 2020 Highlighted by Deal Stripe
BU
05:16aMAKEUP BLACK FRIDAY DEALS (2020) : ABH, NARS & More Sales Published by Save Bubble
BU
05:15aZAMBIA SUGAR : Africa Update 2020 – Zambia
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1AROUNDTOWN SA : AROUNDTOWN : announces 9m 2020 results in line with guidance, valuations further supported by ..
2TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION : Ford orders 12 ultra-cold freezers to distribute COVID-19 vaccines to employees
3DE LA RUE PLC : DE LA RUE : profit jumps seven-fold as turnaround plan bears fruit
4DOW JONES INDUSTRIAL : NEWS HIGHLIGHTS: Top Global Markets News of the Day
5ASTRAZENECA PLC : ANALYSIS: Dow cracks 30,000, a psychological boost during a pandemic

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ