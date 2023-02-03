Some workers strike at ADM Decatur, Illinois, grain facility

CHICAGO, Feb 3 (Reuters) -
Some union represented workers at Archer-Daniels-Midland
Co's large grain and oilseed processing facility in
Decatur, Illinois, walked off the job late on Thursday as
contract negotiations with the agribusiness company stalled,
Teamsters Local 916 said in a statement issued on Friday.
Between 30 and 40 employees that oversee the power
co-generation plant at the central Illinois site are on strike
and the company has brought in replacement workers, the union
said.
There are nearly 5,000 employees at the sprawling Decatur
facility that processes corn and soybeans into food, animal feed
and biofuels, according to ADM. The company said it will be able
to maintain production until an agreement with the union is
reached.
The strike was the latest of a rash of labor disputes at
U.S. manufacturing facilities, often stoked by frustrations that
wages are not keeping pace with inflation while corporations are
reaping massive profits.
ADM last month reported a record-large fourth-quarter
profit and forecast continued strong earnings in 2023.
"ADM is refusing to offer these workers wages and benefits
on par with what union members receive at other union
facilities," J.P. Fyans, Local 916 president, said in a media
statement.
ADM has offered the members "an extremely competitive
proposal" and continues to negotiate with the union in good
faith, said company spokesperson Jackie Anderson.
"We have a robust plan in place to maintain production
levels until we can reach a satisfactory resolution," she said.
The Decatur site, ADM's global headquarters until a move to
Chicago a decade ago, houses a soybean crushing plant and one of
the largest corn wet mills in the world. It has the capacity to
produce 375 million gallons of ethanol biofuel annually, making
it the largest in the country, according to the Renewable Fuels
Association.
