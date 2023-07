LONDON (Reuters) - Strikes planned by baggage handlers working with easyJet at London's Gatwick airport have been suspended after an improved pay offer, a union representing them said on Tuesday, warning that other walkouts will still go ahead.

Around 600 DHL workers who fulfil contracts for Gatwick's biggest airline easyJet have called off strikes planned for 28 July to 1 August and will now be balloted on the new pay offer.

Strikes planned by around 450 ASC, Menzies Aviation and GGS staff, who work for other airlines including British Airways, are still scheduled to take place from July 28 to Aug. 1 and from Aug. 4 to Aug. 8.

(Reporting by Sarah Young, writing by Muvija M; editing by William James)