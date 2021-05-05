Log in
Somerset Association Management Hires Ryan Baker as Vice President

05/05/2021 | 01:58pm EDT
Dallas, TX, May 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Somerset Association Management, an Associa® company, hires Ryan Baker as vice president.

Mr. Baker comes to Somerset Association Management with more than 20 years of operational and management experience in the property management industry. Some of his previous industry roles include vice president of operations, vice president of asset management, and real estate broker. Most recently, Mr. Baker served as the vice president for multiple publicly traded real estate investment trusts on the New York Stock Exchange. As Somerset’s new vice president, Mr. Baker will focus on day-to-day operations, business development, client growth, and employee training and retention. 

“The Texas markets are growing rapidly, and with Ryan’s experience, work ethic, and leadership skills, he will significantly contribute to Somerset’s goal to provide the best customer service in the business,” stated Al Wiles, Somerset Association Management president. “We are excited to expand our services and reach more residents and board members than ever before.”

Mr. Baker holds his Bachelor of Science and Master’s in business administration from the State University of New York at Oswego and a Master’s in business administration from the State University of New York at Utica.  

With more than 200 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

Ashley Cantwell
Associa 
214-272-4107
acantwell@associaonline.com

© GlobeNewswire 2021
