'Something like a Lehman Brothers': analyst on FTX

Though he did not believe the knock on effects in the traditional financial space "should arise to the level of systemic problems."

FTX's downfall has prompted fresh calls to regulate the crypto-asset sector, which has seen losses stack up this year as cryptocurrency prices collapsed.

"Oh, it's definitely going to bring more transparency and more regulation because the space is going to need it. It's got a loss of confidence. You're seeing that basically every global crypto exchange around the world - and there's lots of them that are headquartered in Asia, like South Korea and in Japan - they're all getting outflows right now. Everybody has lost confidence in all of them so they're going to need some kind of assurance through regulation and transparency that if you deposit your money on these brokerage exchanges, that your money is safe," Bianco said.

Bianco said the fallout could take months, or even a year to shake out, but added that the era of making fast money through crypto "is over right now."