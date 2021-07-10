Son of Chile indigenous leader killed by police in restive province -media

SANTIAGO, July 9 (Reuters) - The son of a leader of Chile's
Mapuche people was shot dead by police on Friday in the restive
Araucania province, local media reported, in a potential blow to
attempts to improve relations between the state and indigenous
people.
The shooting, reported to be during a confrontation between
police and alleged intruders at a forestry company, is likely to
inflame tensions in the region. Indigenous people have claimed
for decades that their territory has been illegally
requisitioned by agriculture and forestry companies acting with
state complicity.
The victim was Ernesto Llaitul, 26, according to the media
reports citing the Chilean prosecutor's office. He was the son
of Hector Llaitul, a Mapuche leader described as a spokesperson
for the activist group Coordinadora Arauco - Malleco.
Ernesto Llaitul was also identified as the victim in a
statement on Twitter by Mijael Carbone Queipul, the leader of
another local group, the Mapuche Territorial Alliance.
The Chilean police declined to comment, while the public
prosecutor did not respond to a Reuters request for comment.
Chile's Human Rights Institute said the shooting would
"further exacerbate the complex situation in the region,"
calling for a "prompt, deep and transparent investigation.
The incident took place around 5:30 p.m. (2130 GMT) at the
Santa Ana-Tres Palos farm in Carahue, 55 km (35 miles) west of
the regional capital Temuco, the reports said.
Police said a group of hooded individuals arrived at the
farm and fired on an employee, prompting an armed police
operation, according to local news station Mega.
In 2018, Camilo Catrillanca, 24, the grandson of a local
indigenous leader, was shot in the head during a police
operation in a rural community near the town of Ercilla,
triggering nationwide protests. Seven police officers were
convicted in connection with that shooting.
Last week, 155 Chilean citizens drafting a new constitution
for the country elected a Mapuche academic, Elisa Loncon, to
lead them, a significant turnaround since indigenous people are
not recognized in the constitution adopted during the Augusto
Pinochet dictatorship.
Claudio Nash, a law professor at the University of Chile,
said that if Llaitul's death is confirmed, it would be a
"serious blow to the dialogue between the Mapuche nation and the
Chilean state that has been initiated through the constitutional
process."
