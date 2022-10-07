Sonatrach at 'very advanced' stage of negotiations with 5 customers on gas pricing review
10/07/2022 | 03:02am EDT
CAIRO (Reuters) - Algerian Sonatrach's CEO, Tewfik Hakkar, said his company has reached a "very advanced" stage of negotiations on gas pricing review with five customers, the state news agency reported on Thursday.
Sonatrach did not ask for free prices, but it wants to review prices to be in line with current markets prices, Hakkar said, according to the news agency.
