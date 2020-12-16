Log in
Sonde Health : Accelerates Growth with 2 New Sales Executive Hires

12/16/2020 | 10:37am EST
Jim Bradley and Simran Kaur to drive sales efforts as VPs of National Sales for U.S. and India markets

Digital health and vocal biomarker company Sonde Health announced moves to scale its sales and revenue growth in the U.S. and in India. The company has appointed veteran sales leaders Jim Bradley and Simran Kaur to lead Sonde’s U.S. and India national sales teams, respectively. The announcement comes amid continued demand for Sonde’s employee health screening tool Sonde One, as COVID-19 cases continue to rise in the United States and abroad.

Bradley and Kaur will spearhead the company's direct sales efforts of Sonde One. In addition, they will drive its sales strategy as Sonde expands the use cases for its vocal biomarker platform to monitor symptoms of depression, anxiety, and other major health conditions. Available now for large organizations to offer their employees and members, Sonde’s voice-based health check software can detect symptoms of respiratory illnesses like COVID-19, asthma, and COPD much earlier than current methods such as a physical exam or diagnostic test.

As VP of National Sales, U.S., Bradley will build long-term relationships with employers, health systems, and insurance payors. Bradley brings more than 25 years of successful leadership experience working with payors, providers, employers, and government entities in the health insurance industry. He has held sales leadership roles at MAMSI (now UnitedHealth Group), Kaiser Permanente of the Mid-Atlantic, and Avera Health Plans. Additionally, he was President of Complete Health of Georgia and the Executive Director of the Academy for Healthcare Management, the first certification program for Managed Care professionals in the nation.

Kaur will help propel Sonde’s market growth in India, the second-most populous country in the world with over half a billion smartphone users. As VP of National Sales, India, Kaur will develop employer, health system, and reseller sales channels while shaping the company’s marketing and business strategy. A seasoned sales executive, Kaur has more than 20 years of proven sales and marketing experience in a variety of technology settings spanning mobile communications, diagnostics, and digital healthcare. Most recently, she held sales leadership roles at Medibuddy, SRL Diagnostics, and Reliance Communications.

“At Sonde, we strive to enable any organization to empower and protect the people they care about through preventative healthcare. Our voice-enabled health checks can provide actionable insights about health symptoms that enable corporate enterprises, health systems, and payors to better serve their employees, customers, patients, or members,” said David Liu, CEO of Sonde Health. “Jim and Simran’s deep understanding of healthcare and their drive to create value for customers will expand Sonde’s growth in both the United States and India.”

About Sonde Health

Leveraging over 1 million voice samples from 80,000+ individuals, Sonde Health’s proprietary voice-based technology platform detects symptoms of health conditions – like depression and respiratory disease -- from changes in voice. Using advanced audio signal processing and machine learning, Sonde senses and analyzes subtle vocal changes due to changes in a person’s physiology to provide early health detection and monitoring.

Sonde One, its health screening app, helps large organizations to execute a daily population screening regimen that helps reduce the spread of COVID-19 and return to work safely in the US and India. Sonde also licenses its technology to partners’ digital health apps through its API platform. Sonde has broad intellectual property coverage worldwide. www.sondehealth.com


© Business Wire 2020
