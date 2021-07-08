Sonde Health : Vocal Biomarker Technology Optimized on Qualcomm Snapdragon Mobile Platforms

Sonde Health announced that it will work with leading chipmaker Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. to optimize Sonde’s vocal biomarker technology for use with the flagship and high-tier Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 888 and 778G 5G Mobile Platforms to help bring native, machine learning-driven vocal biomarker capabilities to mobile and IoT devices globally. The optimization has the potential to unlock several native health screening and monitoring applications on hundreds of millions of mobile devices that use these Snapdragon mobile platforms.

“Imagine a car that can detect whether a driver is too impaired to drive safely, or a home hub that can detect the onset of depression, or a phone that can make continuous asthma assessments. Bringing the vocal biomarker technology directly into mobile hardware will make new health features more useful and secure,” said David Liu, CEO at Sonde Health. “This collaboration marks a tremendous boost to our growth strategy, a vote of confidence in our technology, and a giant leap forward for preventive and personalized health care.”

Sonde will work with Qualcomm Technologies to introduce Sonde’s capabilities and technology concept to Qualcomm Technologies’ mobile and IoT customers as part of the collaboration.

Sonde Health is a leading innovator in the field of vocal biomarker technology, which uses audio signal processing and machine learning to identify changes in the human voice that may be indicative of a health condition. With a 6-second voice sample, Sonde’s product, Sonde One, can detect symptoms of asthma, COPD, and other respiratory illnesses, and can be used as an early warning system for COVID-19. Sonde Health’s self-serve API/Software Development Kit lets developers quickly integrate the company’s voice-enabled system check into Android and iOS applications.

With Sonde’s technology optimized for use with Snapdragon 888 and 778G, device makers can enable vocal biomarker monitoring as a device feature for their users. And because the capability is native to the device, users simply opt-in to allow voice processing to occur in the phone. This eliminates the need to send health data to the cloud. The result is faster, more secure results with a reduced adherence burden on patients.

“Patients with chronic conditions like asthma aren’t going to have to painstakingly log in their daily respiratory diaries. They’ll be able to continuously monitor their health without a watch, ring, or other wearable device, simply by doing what they normally do on their phone,” Liu said.

For OEMs (Original Equipment Manufacturers) in the mobile device and IoT industries, native vocal biomarker capabilities can provide a crucial differentiator that helps protect the health and safety of consumers.

“We are excited to talk to OEMs to explore new ways to deploy innovative health monitoring capabilities that users will soon come to expect from their web-enabled products,” Liu said.

About Sonde Health

Leveraging over 1 million voice samples from 80,000+ individuals, Sonde Health’s proprietary voice-based technology platform is designed to detect changes of health conditions – like mental fitness and respiratory disease – from changes in voice. Using advanced audio signal processing and machine learning, Sonde senses and analyzes subtle vocal changes due to changes in a person’s physiology to provide early health detection and monitoring.

Sonde One, its health screening app, helps large organizations to execute a daily population screening regimen that can help reduce the spread of COVID-19, comply with government mandates, and return to work safely. Sonde also has broad intellectual property coverage worldwide and licenses its technology through its API platform. www.sondehealth.com

