SonicShares :™ Launches an Airlines, Hotels and Cruise Lines ETF (TRYP)

05/20/2021 | 01:16pm EDT
  • TRYP is the first pure-play travel ETF in the United States
  • Gives investors exposure to airline, hotel and cruise line stocks
  • Invest in the anticipated travel rebound with TRYP

SonicShares™ announced today the recent launch of the SonicShares™ Airlines, Hotels, Cruise Lines ETF (NYSE Arca: TRYP), which tracks the Solactive Airlines, Hotels, Cruise Lines Index (the “Index”). TRYP is the only U.S.-listed ETF that provides investors exposure to three major components of the travel industry: airlines, hotels and cruise lines, all of which are well-represented in TRYP’s top 10 holdings.

It is difficult to overstate the extent to which the pandemic impacted the travel industry. Within the span of a month in 2020, leisure and business travel all but stopped. However, investors, like travelers, look to the future and as the world emerges from the COVID-19 pandemic, the industry that arguably suffered the most from global shutdowns is poised for what many feel is a dramatic recovery as pent up demand for travel is unleashed.

“Prior to the pandemic, global travel and tourism enjoyed unprecedented annual growth as travelers across the globe recognized the value of experiences over the consumption of goods,” said Paul Somma, the Founder of SonicShares. “Unfortunately, the pandemic put this trend on hold. As the pandemic recedes, travelers the world over appear eager to get back on the road, and investors can participate in this potential travel rebound with TRYP.”

Investors looking to take advantage of a travel recovery can utilize TRYP as a broad-based, pure-play investment in three of the primary drivers of the travel industry. And beyond the post-pandemic recovery, TRYP can be an attractive way for investors to express a bullish view on the travel industry, while enjoying TRYP’s potential for ongoing income.

SonicShares partnered with Tidal ETF Services to bring TRYP to market.

For more information on TRYP, please visit: www.sonicshares.com/TRYP

About SonicShares™

SonicShares™ is rooted in over a decade of experience developing and pioneering exchange-traded products. SonicShares™ leverages this experience to recognize dominant, large scale trends and, in turn, develops thematic ETFs that seek to provide exposure to companies and sectors that will benefit from such trends. To learn more about SonicShares™, please visit www.sonicshares.com.

Investors should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses carefully before investing. For a prospectus or summary prospectus with this and other information about the Fund, click here. Read the prospectus or summary prospectus carefully before investing.

Fund Risks: An investment in the Fund is subject to numerous risks including the possible loss of principal. There can be no assurance that the Fund will achieve its investment objective. Equity securities, such as common stocks, are subject to market, economic and business risks that may cause their prices to fluctuate. As with all ETFs, Fund shares may be bought and sold in the secondary market at market prices. The market price normally should approximate the Fund’s net asset value per share (NAV), but the market price sometimes may be higher or lower than the NAV. The Fund is new with a limited operating history. There are a limited number of financial institutions authorized to buy and sell shares directly with the Fund, and there may be a limited number of other liquidity providers in the marketplace. There is no assurance that Fund shares will trade at any volume, or at all, on any stock exchange. Low trading activity may result in shares trading at a material discount to NAV. Please see the prospectus and summary prospectus for a complete description of principal risks.

The Fund’s investments will be concentrated in an industry or group of industries to the extent the Index is so concentrated. In such event, the value of Shares may rise and fall more than the value of shares that invest in securities of companies in a broader range of industries. Investments in securities or other instruments of foreign securities involve certain risks not involved in domestic investments and may experience more rapid and extreme changes in value than investments in securities of U.S. companies.

The fund is distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC.

The “SonicShares” mark and the SonicShares logo are trademarks of Lucania Investments LLC (the “Licensor”). The Licensor and its affiliates are not affiliated with the Fund’s Adviser, any Sub-Adviser, Index Provider, Trust, administrator, custodian, transfer agent, distributor, or any of their respective affiliates. The Licensor and its affiliates have no role in the administration or operation of the Fund, nor do they make investment decisions, provide investment advice, or otherwise act in the capacity of an investment adviser to the Fund. The Fund is not sold by the Licensor or any of its affiliates. The Licensor and its affiliates make no representation, condition or warranty, express or implied, to the owners of the Fund or any member of the public regarding the advisability of investing in securities generally or in the Fund particularly.


© Business Wire 2021
HOT NEWS