SonicWall : Conference of Italian University Rectors to Collaborate on Cybersecurity Training, Research and Digital Innovation

MILPITAS, Calif. - JUNE 1, 2021 - SonicWall today announced its partnership with The Conference of Italian University Rectors (CRUI) to promote and enable mutual collaboration in research, development, transformation and digital innovation activities. The new arrangement will deliver web training, real-time cyber threat intelligence, accreditation and certification capabilities to participating universities through the award-winning SonicWall University.

'Sharing threat intelligence, coupled with the education of masses to more adequately defend themselves in the escalating cyber war, is crucial to the online safety of universities that house highly sought after information,' said SonicWall President and CEO Bill Conner. 'We look forward to working alongside CRUI to build a stronger cyber alliance against criminals lurking to destroy reputations and illegally obtain what is not theirs through insidious cyberattacks.'

Role-based web training will be conducted through the SonicWall University platform and will cover topics such as cloud security, advanced persistent threats (APT), secure remote access, secure access service edge (SASE) and the principles of zero-trust security. Training and webinars will be led by SonicWall security researchers and experts who are dedicated to providing training that educate and empower organizations and universities as they operate in the face of increasingly targeted and powerful cyber threats.

'SonicWall's continued commitment to not only provide security but also threat intelligence and training to both private and public sectors is a commitment we look to provide all of our trusted partners,' said SonicWall Vice President, Global MSSP & Carrier Sales, Luca Taglioretti. 'This partnership will help us meet the changing needs of the academic world and its increasing reliance on technology.'

Established in 1963 as a private association of Rectors, the Conference of Italian University Rectors (CRUI) has over time acquired an acknowledged institutional and representative role, as well as a practical capacity to influence the development of the university system through its intense activity of study and experimentation.

Since 2001, the Conference of Italian University Rectors has been flanked in its managerial and executive functions by the CRUI Foundation. As a solid bridge between university and society, the CRUI Foundation is entrusted with promoting actions and projects aimed at social and cultural development.

The SonicWall SecureFirst partner program recently received a 5-star rating in the 2021 CRN Partner Program Guide. The program is home to SonicWall University and has overseen the completion of 390,000 hours of training administration of 778,000 successful exams.

About SonicWall

SonicWall delivers Boundless Cybersecurity for the hyper-distributed era in a work reality where everyone is remote, mobile and unsecure. SonicWall safeguards organizations mobilizing for their new business normal with seamless protection that stops the most evasive cyberattacks across boundless exposure points and increasingly remote, mobile and cloud-enabled workforces. By knowing the unknown, providing real-time visibility and enabling breakthrough economics, SonicWall closes the cybersecurity business gap for enterprises, governments and SMBs worldwide. For more information, visit www.sonicwall.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.