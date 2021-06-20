Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Sonos Prime Day Deals 2021: Early Sonos One Speaker, Beam Soundbar & More Deals Ranked by The Consumer Post

06/20/2021 | 05:51am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Save on Sonos speaker deals at the Amazon Prime Day sale, including early Sonos soundbar, smart speaker, subwoofer and more sales

Compare the best early Sonos deals for Prime Day, together with savings on Sonos Beam, Sonos One, Sonos Sub and more home audio speakers. Access the full selection of deals listed below.

Best Sonos deals:

Best speaker deals:

Searching for more deals? We recommend checking Walmart’s Deals for Days sale (June 20 – 23) and Amazon’s Prime Day page for hundreds more active and upcoming offers. The Consumer Post earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

Sonos’ lineup of speakers include the compact and wireless Sonos One, the smart soundbar Sonos Beam, the portable Sonos Roam and more. These Sonos speakers offer smart capabilities that can enhance the overall listening experience inside your home. With features such as multi-room wireless music playback, support for streaming services and smart assistants, these speakers offer great value in a smart home setting. They are suitable for music listening, home theater surround sound systems, portable listening and more.

About The Consumer Post: The Consumer Post shares news for online shoppers. As an Amazon Associate and affiliate The Consumer Post earns from qualifying purchases.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
06:46aCarmakers in India's auto hub allowed to operate at full capacity
RE
06:34aCongo ends oil production-sharing agreements with Israeli investor Gertler
RE
06:34aDr congo ends production-sharing agreements for two oil blocks with companies controlled by israeli investor dan gertler - letter from hydrocarbons ministry
RE
06:32aChina's Saudi oil imports plunge 21%
RE
06:31aARTS & CRAFTS PRIME DAY DEALS (2021) : Early Art Supplies, Sewing Machine, Silhouette Cameo & Cricut Savings Revealed by The Consumer Post
BU
06:31aPRIME DAY GARMIN WATCH DEALS 2021 : Early Garmin Vivoactive, Forerunner, Instinct (Solar, Pro), Fenix & More Savings Tracked by Retail Fuse
BU
06:31aPRIME DAY NINJA FOODI, BLENDER, GRILL & AIR FRYER DEALS 2021 : Early Ninja Appliances Savings Listed by Deal Stripe
BU
06:31aVITAMIX PRIME DAY DEALS (2021) : Early Vitamix 5300 & A3500 Blender Savings Rated by Consumer Walk
BU
06:31aPRIME DAY SONY TV DEALS (2021) : Early 65-Inch 4K TV & More LED & OLED TV Sales Tracked by Deal Stripe
BU
06:31aPRIME DAY MICROWAVE & TOASTER OVEN DEALS (2021) : Top Early Convection, Countertop & Digital Air Fryer Toaster Oven Savings Researched by Spending Lab
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Dubai airport targets 28 million passengers this year, CEO says
2VOLKSWAGEN AG : VOLKSWAGEN : Porsche to set up joint venture with German battery maker
3SINOVAC BIOTECH LTD. : Philippines seals deal for 40 mln Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 doses
4PBOC-backed newspaper advises against liquidity tightening speculation
5Airlines, holiday companies ramp up pressure on Britain to ease travel rules

HOT NEWS