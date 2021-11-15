Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Sonova beats half-year earnings estimates on market rebound

11/15/2021 | 01:42am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Phonak Audeo B-Direct hearing aid of Swiss manufacturer Sonova lies on a Phonak TV Connector in Staefa

(Reuters) -Sonova Holding AG, the world's biggest maker of hearing aids, reported first-half core profit above analysts' expectations on Monday, citing a strong market recovery from the fallout of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Switzerland-based company said its adjusted earnings before interest, taxes and amortization (EBITA) hit 406 million Swiss francs ($442 million), above the 386 million francs expected on average by analysts in a company-provided poll.

"We were able to achieve sustainable efficiency improvements, resulting in a continued positive margin development and the ability to further step up our growth investments," Chief Executive Officer Arnd Kaldowski said in a statement.

The pandemic initially hit hearing aid makers as restrictions and fears of infection deterred patients from seeing doctors or audiologists, but many have started to seek treatment again as they gained confidence in protective measures imposed in stores.

The company's sales in April-September came in at 1.60 billion francs, 50% above last year, beating analysts' estimate of 1.57 billion francs.

The group maintained its full-year targets, and still expects consolidated sales to increase by 24%-28% and adjusted EBITA to grow in the range of 34% to 42%.

($1 = 0.9193 Swiss francs)

(Reporting by Bartosz Dabrowski in Gdansk; Editing by Tom Hogue and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:42aSonova beats half-year earnings estimates on market rebound
RE
01:39aCoal stocks slip after Glasgow climate deal
RE
01:33aPremier League nears record sale of U.S. TV rights for about $2 billion - FT
RE
01:29aJapanese shares end higher on Wall Street, tech stock gains
RE
01:18aJapan, U.S. agree to start talks on extra tariffs on steel, aluminium
RE
01:13aTelenor and Google Cloud partner up to digitalise telecom operations
RE
01:13aOil prices slide as supply boost, weaker demand fears weigh
RE
01:12aChina property hit by rare convergence of demand, supply declines
RE
01:11aNew centrist party leads in Bulgaria election -partial results
RE
01:11aIndonesia's 2022 coal use for power generation set to rise 3%
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1IBM, Amazon partner to extend reach of data tools for oil companies
2China's Oct daily crude steel output plunges to nearly 4-year low
3Indian shares gain on pharma, banking boost; Nykaa drops over 7%
4China property hit by rare convergence of demand, supply declines
5Pledging to retain stimulus, BOJ's Kuroda projects inflation near 1% mi..

HOT NEWS