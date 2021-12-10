Log in
Sony Interactive Entertainment to Acquire Valkyrie Entertainment

12/10/2021 | 01:01pm EST
Seattle-based Studio will Bolster the Development of PlayStation Studios Exclusive Games

Sony Interactive Entertainment (“SIE”) announced today that it has entered into an agreement to acquire Seattle-based videogame developer, Valkyrie Entertainment. Best known for providing content and co-development services for several highly acclaimed studios, Valkyrie Entertainment will join PlayStation Studios as the 17th studio and will aid in the development of key PlayStation Studios franchises.

“Valkyrie Entertainment is a highly adaptable and respected studio which has produced high-quality work on a range of platforms from console to PC; and a variety of styles from action to games-as-a-service titles,” said Hermen Hulst, Head of PlayStation Studios. “Valkyrie’s diverse capabilities will be welcomed by every team at PlayStation Studios as we continue to focus on delivering extraordinary gaming experiences.”

“Since 2002, we have contributed to well over 100 titles, including great PlayStation franchises, such as God of War, inFAMOUS, and Twisted Metal,” said Joakim Wejdemar, President and Founder, Valkyrie Entertainment. “In our next chapter, we are excited to continue our relationship with some of the most talented teams in the world, expanding and contributing to the portfolio of amazing games available for PlayStation fans.”

The day-to-day operations post-acquisition will continue to be run by Valkyrie Entertainment’s current management team. Terms of this transaction including the acquisition cost are not disclosed due to contractual commitments.

About Sony Interactive Entertainment

Recognized as a global leader in interactive and digital entertainment, Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE) is responsible for the PlayStation® brand and family of products and services. PlayStation has delivered innovation to the market since the launch of the original PlayStation in Japan in 1994. The PlayStation family of products and services include PlayStation®5, PlayStation®4, PlayStation®VR, PlayStation™Store, PlayStation®Plus, PlayStation™Now, and acclaimed PlayStation software titles from PlayStation Studios. Headquartered in San Mateo, California, SIE is a wholly owned subsidiary of Sony Group Corporation and has global functions in California, London and Tokyo.

About Valkyrie Entertainment

Valkyrie Entertainment is a game developer and service provider based in Seattle, WA. Valkyrie has been providing the video games industry with high quality art production services and co-development since 2002. Valkyrie was founded on the principle of solving our clients’ problems by providing expert support and adhering to the highest quality standards. Our reputation is our most valuable asset and we are proud to have contributed to the successful completion of over a hundred projects.

"PlayStation,” “PS5,” “PS4” and “DualSense” are registered trademarks or trademarks of Sony Interactive Entertainment Inc. All other trademarks are property of their respective owners.


© Business Wire 2021
