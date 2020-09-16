Log in
Sony PlayStation 5 to launch November priced $499.99 and $399.99

09/16/2020 | 05:32pm EDT
The logo of Sony PlayStation is displayed at Tokyo Game Show 2019 in Chiba

Sony Corp said on Wednesday the next-generation PlayStation 5 console would launch in November priced at $499.99 and $399.99 for a version without a disk drive, as it squares off against rival Microsoft Corp's Xbox console.

The pricing announcement sets the stage for a year-end showdown between Xbox and PlayStation, as consumers continue to flock to gaming optimised consoles offering exclusive titles.

Microsoft said last week Xbox Series X would go on sale on Nov. 10 priced at $499.99 with the less powerful Xbox Series S priced at $299.99, as Xbox bets that offering consumers choice will outweigh the risks run by launching two distinct devices at once.

The PlayStation 5 and the Xbox Series X have the same price, but the $399.99 PlayStation 5 Digital Edition "offers a substantial discount at no cost in terms of performance or hardware, besides the disc reader," said Guilherme Fernandes, analyst at gaming analysis firm Newzoo.

Hardware pricing decisions have won and lost generational console battles as makers look to build the critical mass of consumers that will attract games developers to their platform.

Sony, which is making a stylistic departure from recent generations with the predominantly white PlayStation 5, is offering the version without a disk drive as digital downloads become standard.

The console will go on sale on Nov. 12 in the United States, Japan, Canada, Mexico, Australia, New Zealand and South Korea and on Nov. 19 in the rest of the world.

Upcoming titles unveiled for the console include platform exclusive "Final Fantasy XVI" from Square Enix and a "Harry Potter" role-playing game.

The announcement bolsters PlayStation's lineup following the reveal of a slew of titles including "Spider-Man: Miles Morales" from in-house studio Insomniac Games in June.

By Sam Nussey and Supantha Mukherjee

