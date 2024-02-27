STORY: The video game industry is struggling to

recover from a post-pandemic slump

Source: Newzoo

The global market grew just 0.6% in 2023, though

that was better than a decline of more than 5% in 2022

Sony's layoffs will hit its PlayStation unit,

affecting about 8% of the division's global staff

The job cuts come days after Sony slashed the

annual sales expectation for its PlayStation 5 console

The company also said that it does not plan to release

any major franchise titles in the coming fiscal year

Microsoft and Tencent-owned Riot Games have also

laid off thousands of employees in recent months