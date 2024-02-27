recover from a post-pandemic slump
Source: Newzoo
The global market grew just 0.6% in 2023, though
that was better than a decline of more than 5% in 2022
Sony's layoffs will hit its PlayStation unit,
affecting about 8% of the division's global staff
The job cuts come days after Sony slashed the
annual sales expectation for its PlayStation 5 console
The company also said that it does not plan to release
any major franchise titles in the coming fiscal year
Microsoft and Tencent-owned Riot Games have also
laid off thousands of employees in recent months