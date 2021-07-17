'Sooner the better': Argentina says talks with IMF on track

BUENOS AIRES, July 17 (Reuters) - Talks between Argentina
and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) are advancing, the
Argentine representative to the development bank said on
Saturday, a fresh sign of progress as the ailing South American
grains producer continues negotiations to pay down its $45
billion debt to the Fund.
A spokesman for the fund on Friday called recent discussions
"very productive" but had declined to provide a timeline for a
potential agreement. On Saturday, Argentina seconded that view.
"We continue to advance in milestones and in areas of
agreements. We are well on our way in constructing (the deal),
step by step," Sergio Chodos, Argentina's representative to the
IMF, told a local radio station, according to a statement from
the Argentine government. "The sooner the better."
"The level of unsustainable debt that Argentina has is
clear. Argentina has to access a new program with the IMF to pay
what is owed," added Chodos.
The Argentine economy has been hounded by persistently high
inflation for more than two year, a problem made worse by the
still lingering coronavirus pandemic.
(Reporting by Jorge Iorio; Writing by Maximilian Heath and Dave
Sherwood; Editing by Daniel Wallis)