Sophisticated Poly Global Residential Tower Christened 'The Times by Poly'

10/07/2020 | 01:01am EDT

Melbourne, Oct. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recently, Poly Global announced ‘The Times by Poly’ as the official name for its mixed-use, predominately residential development, in Melbourne’s booming suburb of Box Hill.

Located in the heart of Melbourne’s flourishing mini-city, The Times by Poly will become a tranquil place for residents to adorn the precious moments in life. The development encompasses top-tier design and finishes combined with leading smart technology and amenities in Melbourne’s fastest growing community outside of the CBD.

The exceptional Fender Katsalidis design has integrated a sophisticated scheme complemented by premium materials, providing a luxurious experience for residents, tenants and visitors upon entry to The Times, as well as within each unique and bespoke home.

Consisting of approximately 370 apartments, including one, two and three bedroom designs, The Times artfully combines technologically progressive living, intertwining health and wellness prioritisation encapsulating the perfect combination of exceptional urban living.  

Poly Global Head of Design Ryan Cox said the company is prioritising industry excellence within every facet of the residential design.

“The Times by Poly is the model representation of Poly’s commitment to provide residences that genuinely cultivate a beautiful life for the community. The mindful, elegant and technologically advanced design achieved in collaboration with Fender Katsalidis is a tribute to our commitment to delivering projects that empower individuals, couples and families to thrive,” he said.

The centrally located residence will additionally provide residents quick access to perks of the area, known for its diverse hospitality, leisure and retail facilities, further cultivating a lifestyle of excellence. It also hosts direct access to nearby transport systems for tram, train, bus and car, diversifying commute options to Melbourne’s CBD and greater Victoria region.

Under development application, the mixed-use project will consist of approximately 37,000sqm across 34-storeys. It includes 29-storeys of approximately 370 apartments, 2-storeys of retail, 3-storeys of commercial office, 2-storeys of common area amenities and 8-storeys of basement parking for residents and commercial tenants.

Development approval for the site is expected to be received at the end of 2020.

Attachment 

Jen Reynoldson
Poly Global
+614385952800
jen.reynoldson@polyglobal.com

© GlobeNewswire 2020
