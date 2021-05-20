Sopra Steria: Combined General Meeting of Shareholders – 26 May 2021

Regulatory News:

The Combined General Meeting of Sopra Steria Group (Paris:SOP) shareholders, to be held in closed session on Wednesday, 26 May 2021, will take place at Studio Vendôme, Paris (France) and will be live streamed online.

Pierre Pasquier, Chairman of the Board of Directors, making use of the authority delegated to him by the Board of Directors, decided to change the location of the Combined General Meeting of Wednesday, 26 May 2021 to facilitate the meeting’s live stream online. It will be held in closed session at Studio Vendôme, 10-12 place Vendôme, 75001 Paris (France), without shareholders being physically present.

The video live stream of the General Meeting will be available on the Company’s website at the following address: https://www.soprasteria.com/investors, unless technical issues prevent or seriously disrupt the live stream.

Shareholders will be able to take part in discussions and ask questions during the General Meeting, provided that they have registered in advance by following the procedure described in the meeting brochure (see page 7, §7 “How to take part in discussions and ask questions during the General Meeting”).

All the information related to this General Meeting is available on the following page of the Sopra Steria Group’s website: Combined General Meeting – 26 May 2021

The recorded video of the General Meeting will remain available on the Company’s website (https://www.soprasteria.com/investors) for the period required by regulations in force.

