Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Soracom Introduces ecoSIM Cards, Significantly Reducing Plastic Waste

04/22/2021 | 09:31am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

New IoT SIM cards deliver advanced performance while saving over 4 tons of plastic from landfills with every million shipped

Soracom, Inc., a global provider of advanced connectivity for the Internet of Things (IoT), today announced it is shipping the majority of its SIM cards for Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity as ecoSIMs, produced from 100% recyclable ABS plastic and using over three times less disposable material than traditional SIM cards. The ecoSIM, which supports all standard form factors (2FF, 3FF, 4FF), is saving more than 4 tons of plastic for every million SIMs shipped.

As technology has progressed and device size has decreased in the IoT, the functional size of a SIM slot has also been reduced significantly but the plastic housing around the SIM card has not. Standard SIM cards are made in the size of a credit card. By reducing the amount of plastic around the SIM itself, the card becomes a lighter, less wasteful product.

In addition to saving tons of plastic from the landfill each year, the new ecoSIM also significantly reduces carbon costs associated with global shipping, reducing upwards of 2 tons of greenhouse emissions per million SIMs. Storage footprint and costs are also lowered; a shipping box that traditionally held 1,000 SIMs can now house up to 10,000.

“IoT technology is already helping to reduce material waste and CO2 emissions across crucial industries like agriculture, infrastructure, transportation, energy, and manufacturing,” said Alexis Susset, Soracom vice president of global product and EU sales. “This new ecoSIM further positions both Soracom and our customers at the forefront of an industry-wide commitment to environmental responsibility.”

To learn more about Soracom’s ecoSIM initiative, visit soracom.io/ecosim.

About Soracom

Soracom is leading the democratization of IoT connectivity, offering robust solutions specifically designed to make it easy to build, operate, and scale IoT deployments. Founded in 2015, Soracom now serves more than 15,000 startups, SMBs and global enterprises across all industries, from agriculture, energy, construction and transportation to consumer electronics, manufacturing, real estate and healthcare. Customers trust Soracom for affordable, reliable connectivity that accelerates speed to market, makes it easy to connect to the cloud, and offers access to a worldwide partner ecosystem. More information is available at www.soracom.io.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
09:43aGrand final of the European Money Quiz
PU
09:43aBLACKBAUD  : Celebrates Earth Day
PU
09:43aCOMMSCOPE  : Tracking Bandwidth Consumption – Start of the Roaring ‘20s
PU
09:43aCOVID AND BROADBAND NETWORKS : A Year Later
PU
09:43aJENOPTIK  : subsidiary TRIOPTICS expands optical measurement product portfolio
PU
09:43aVA Q TEC  : opens the next chapter in its digitalization strategy with expanded customer portal
PU
09:43aATEA  : Presentation of 1 quarter 2021 results
AQ
09:42aANALYSIS : Tesla's bad week in China was months in the making
RE
09:42aAURORA SOLAR TECHNOLOGIES  : IIROC Trading Resumption - ACU
AQ
09:41aHelping Africa Secure Essential Medical Equipment
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1DANONE : Coffee lovers and home bakers drive strongest Nestle quarter in a decade
2CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG : Credit Suisse to boost capital ahead of further Archegos hit
3APPLE INC. : U.S. senators question Apple and Google on app store dominance
4INTERTRUST N.V. : INTERTRUST N : reports Q1 2021 results
5Japan PM Suga plans fresh emergency curbs amid surge in COVID cases

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ