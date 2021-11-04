Log in
Sorey & Gilliland Earns Place on List of Best Law Firms in America

11/04/2021 | 12:26pm EDT
LONGVIEW, Texas, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sorey & Gilliland, LLP has been named among the best law firms in the nation by U.S. News & World Report and The Best Lawyers in America, one of the most respected legal listings in the industry.

The firm is recognized in the 2022 list of Best Law Firms for its work with plaintiffs in personal injury cases in the Tyler metro area.

Sorey & Gilliland, founded by Dan Sorey and Derek Gilliland, has an impressive track record of helping clients through a variety of legal matters. A seasoned Board-Certified Personal Injury Trial lawyer, Mr. Sorey has won multiple significant awards and verdicts for clients injured because of the negligence of others.

Mr. Gilliland handles all types of civil lawsuits including personal injury, products liability, and breach of contract cases. A veteran patent trial lawyer, he also oversees the firm's growing intellectual property litigation practice from his offices in Longview and Waco.

"We have spent years fighting for what is in the interest of our clients," said Mr. Gilliland. "It is certainly what we love to do, so to be recognized for that is truly something special."

The Best Law Firms listing is the most recent of several accolades for Sorey & Gilliland. Mr. Sorey and Mr. Gilliland both earned recognition in the list of Best Lawyers for 2022. They were also honored by Texas Super Lawyers for 2021.

U.S. News and Best Lawyers researchers base their selections on voting by lawyers and responses from law firm clients. Clients who are surveyed rate firm expertise, responsiveness, business understanding, cost-effectiveness, civility and whether they would refer the firm to other clients. 

The full list of Best Law Firms is available online at bestlawfirms.usnews.com and will also be published in the 12th edition of Best Law Firms.

Sorey & Gilliland, LLP is a Texas-based law firm with an impressive track record in personal injury litigation, intellectual property and business disputes. With offices in Longview and Waco, Texas, the team of skilled courtroom litigators has a reputation for providing each and every client creative and zealous representation with a personal touch. Learn more about the firm at https://soreylaw.com/ 

Media Contact:
April Arias 
800-559-4534  
april@androvett.com  

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sorey--gilliland-earns-place-on-list-of-best-law-firms-in-america-301416828.html

SOURCE Sorey & Gilliland, LLP


© PRNewswire 2021
