Soros philanthropic group demands release of staff member held in Myanmar

March 16 (Reuters) - The Open Society Foundations, a
philanthropic organisation founded by billionaire George Soros,
called on Tuesday for the immediate release of a staff member
held in Myanmar and said allegations of financial misconduct
were false.
State media in Myanmar reported that authorities had
detained an official from the Open Society Myanmar and were
looking for 11 other employees on suspicion the group passed
funds to opponents of a Feb. 1 coup.
"The Open Society Foundations are deeply concerned by
reports that an OSM (Open Society Myanmar) staff member has been
detained in Myanmar," Open Society Foundations said in an
emailed statement.
"We call for her immediate release. We are alarmed by
reports that authorities are seeking to interrogate other staff
members."
Opponents of military rule launched a civil disobedience
movement (CDM) of strikes to press the generals to reverse their
coup, to free detained government leader Aung San Suu Kyi and to
recognise her party's Nov. 8 election victory.
The military has responded with a crackdown on pro-democracy
protests, killing more than 180 people, a human rights group
said, while taking legal action against Suu Kyi and others.
The Global New Light of Myanmar newspaper, which has been
for years a mouthpiece of the military, said OSM transferred
funds without seeking permission from the Foreign Exchange
Management Department.
The group then exchanged $1.4 million into Myanmar's kyat
currency "without following the necessary rules and
regulations", the paper said.
"Claims of financial misconduct, including that OSM acted
illegally by withdrawing their own funds in local currency from
the SMID bank, are false," Open Society Foundations said.
"Claims that OSM used these funds for illegal purposes are
false. These funds were used for purposes fully within the
objectives of OSM."
The Global New Light of Myanmar paper suggested that
unidentified non-governmental organisations were "providing cash
assistance to CDM movements".
The paper said the finance officer of Open Society Myanmar,
Phyu Pa Pa Thaw, had been interrogated since last Friday about
"that cash flow into the CDM movement".
Authorities were looking for 11 other OSM employees to
interrogate them, it added.
"These allegations suggest a worrying attempt to attack and
discredit those who wish for a return to peace and democracy in
Myanmar," The Open Society Foundations said.
The Open Society Foundations says it is the world’s largest
private funder of independent groups working for justice,
democratic governance, and human rights.
It provides grants through a network of national and
regional foundations and offices, funding an array of projects.
It says the Myanmar foundation supports "civil society and
groups representing marginalized people to encourage a
representative democracy to take root".
Authoritarian governments regularly attack Soros and his
organisation for its work, and he has been the target of
conspiracy theories and social media misinformation for years.
The newspaper published a picture of Suu Kyi meeting Soros
in 2016 in New York and of her meeting his son, Alexander Soros,
in Myanmar, but it did not link Suu Kyi or the Open Society
Foundations to any alleged irregular transfer of funds.
(Writing by Robert Birsel and Guy Faulconbridge in London;
Editing by Clarence Fernandez and Howard Goller)