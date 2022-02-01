Sosei Group Corporation Proposes Changes to its Leadership Team as Part of Succession Plan to Drive the Company Through the Next Stage of its Evolution

Mr. Chris Cargill nominated for appointment as new Representative Executive Officer, President and Chief Executive Officer



Mr. Shinichi Tamura will become Chairman of the Board, as a Director

Ms. Miwa Seki nominated for appointment as new External Director

Dr. Malcolm Weir and Dr. Tim Tasker to retire from Executive Officer roles and become ongoing consultants to the Company

Several internal team members nominated for appointment to new Executive Officer roles in Japan and the UK



TOKYO, Japan and CAMBRIDGE, United Kingdom, Feb. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sosei Group Corporation (“the Company”; TSE: 4565), today announces that its Board of Directors approved the nomination of candidates for its Representative Executive Officer, Directors and Executive Officers as stated below. The appointments are expected to be ratified officially, subject to the passing of resolutions to be made at the 32nd Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders, scheduled to be held on 24 March 2022, and the subsequent Board of Directors meeting.

Shinichi Tamura, President and CEO of Sosei Heptares, said: “Succession planning is vital for the long-term growth and sustainability of any business. This is particularly important in the pharmaceutical industry, where the time between discovery and commercialization of new products can often be over a decade. As we plan for the future of Sosei Heptares, Malcolm Weir, Tim Tasker and I decided that now is the right time to hand over management of the business to the Company’s next generation of leaders. On behalf of the Board, I would like to express my deep gratitude and appreciation to Malcolm and Tim, who have made a tremendous contribution over the years to build Sosei Heptares into a global discovery and early development powerhouse. I am confident that the new executive team, led by Chris Cargill as President and CEO, will successfully drive the Company through the next stage of its evolution by successfully executing on our strategy to become a valued global business, accelerating the development of much needed medicines for patients, and generating sustainable returns for our shareholders.

“In addition, I am delighted to welcome Ms. Miwa Seki as a candidate to become a new Board member. I am confident that her unique experience, combining significant business expertise with a strong focus on ESG initiatives, will be extremely valuable for our future growth and development.”

1. Change in Representative Executive Officer

(1) Reason for the Change

The appointment of Mr. Cargill, an internal candidate, as President and CEO, will provide stability and continuity for the Company to (i) build on existing organic initiatives to accelerate the evolution of the operating model to support the discovery and development of new medicines for patients living with high unmet medical need; and to (ii) execute on strategic growth initiatives and corporate actions aimed at creating and delivering value for shareholders and stakeholders alike. Importantly, Mr. Cargill is a strong advocate for continuous innovation and for the responsibility of management to safeguard the Company’s status as one of Japan’s established biotech leaders.

(2) Content of the Change

New position Name Current position Representative Executive Officer, President and Chief Executive Officer Chris Cargill Executive Officer, Chief Financial Officer Chairman of the Board Shinichi Tamura Chairman of the Board, Representative Executive Officer, President and Chief Executive Officer

(3) Effective date of the Change

24 March 2022

Curriculum Vitae of new Representative Executive Officer, President and CEO (Mr. Cargill) Feb. 2009 Joined KPMG Apr. 2010 Joined J.P. Morgan Chase & Co. Sep. 2017 Head of IR and Corporate Communication, the Company Jun. 2018 Interim CFO, the Company Jun. 2018 Director, Sosei R&D Ltd. Nov. 2018 Executive Officer and Executive Vice President, CFO, the Company Jan. 2019 Director, Heptares Therapeutics Ltd. (to the present) Apr. 2021 Executive Officer, COO, CFO, the Company Sep. 2021 Executive Officer, CFO (to the present)

2. Change of Directors

(1) Reason for the Change

The appointment of Mr. Cargill, an internal candidate, as Director is related to his concurrent nomination as candidate for Representative Executive Officer, President and CEO, effective as of 24 March 2022 – details are outlined above.

The appointment of Ms. Seki, an external candidate, as External Director, will enhance the supervisory function of the Board of Directors by leveraging her deep expertise, leadership, and global entrepreneurship in tech-enabled sustainable investing, with the aim of enhancing our overall approach to integrating and embedding ESG throughout the Group. Importantly, Ms. Seki is also one of Japan’s most skilled finance executives, with over 20 years’ experience across investment banking, equity capital markets, asset management, and most recently venture capital.

(2) Content of the Change

New position Name Current position Director Chris Cargill Executive Officer, Chief Financial Officer External Director Miwa Seki -

(3) Effective date of the Change

24 March 2022

Curriculum Vitae of new External Director (Ms. Seki) Apr. 1988 Joined DENTSU INC. Apr. 1989 Joined Smith Barney Sep. 1993 Joined Morgan Stanley Feb. 1997 Joined Clay Finlay Limited Jan. 2003 General Manager, Tokyo Branch, Clay Finlay Limited Apr. 2015 Associate Professor, Faculty of Foreign Studies, Kyorin University Jun. 2018 External Director, World Co., Ltd. (to the present) Jun. 2020 External Director, Daiwa House Industry Co., Ltd. (to the present) Apr. 2021 Specially Appointed Associate Professor, Faculty of Foreign Studies, Kyorin University (to the present (scheduled to retire at the end of March 2022)) May 2021 General Partner, MPower Partners Fund (to the present)



3. Change of Executive Officers

(1) Reason for the Change

The appointment of Mr. Hironoshin Nomura, an internal candidate, as Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer, provides stability and continuity with respect to capital management and capital allocation, strategic corporate actions, and the provision of investor relations and corporate communications activities to shareholders and stakeholders, both in Japan and internationally. Prior to joining Sosei Heptares, Mr. Nomura was one of the most experienced and respected research analysts with a focus on the Japanese biotechnology sector, enabling him to translate complex scientific concepts into investor-friendly insights.

The appointment of Mr. Kieran Johnson, an internal candidate, as Executive Officer and Chief Accounting Officer, provides stability and continuity with respect to the complex technical accounting environment that the Company operates in globally, as well as ensuring effective monitoring of investments, treasury management, financial controls, and broader risk management. Importantly, Mr. Johnson is experienced at realizing business process improvements which will be important in delivering changes as the Company evolves for the future.

The appointment of Dr. Matt Barnes, an internal candidate, as Executive Officer and President of Heptares Therapeutics Ltd. provides stability and continuity to build on existing organic initiatives to accelerate the evolution of Heptares Therapeutics as an agile R&D organization and support the discovery and development of new medicines for patients living with high unmet medical need. Importantly, Dr. Barnes will prioritize the implementation of an integrated translational medicine-led approach to be embedded across the Company’s drug discovery and early development functions.

(2) Content of the Change

New position Name Current position Executive Officer, Chief Financial Officer Hironoshin Nomura Senior Vice President, IR & Corporate Strategy Department Executive Officer, Chief Accounting Officer Kieran Johnson Senior Vice President, Group Financial Controller, Finance & Procurement Executive Officer, President of Heptares Therapeutics Ltd. Matt Barnes Senior Vice President, Drug Discovery, Head of R&D Portfolio Management

(3) Effective date of the Change

24 March 2022

Curriculum Vitae of new Executive Officer (Mr. Nomura) Apr. 2009 Joined Mitsubishi Research Institute Jan. 2015 Joined Mizuho Securities Sep. 2020 Senior Vice President, IR & Corporate Strategy, the Company (to the present)





Curriculum Vitae of new Executive Officer (Mr. Johnson) Jan. 1992 Joined KPMG (UK) Oct. 2002 Founded Amberley Consulting Apr. 2004 Joined GSK (UK) Sep. 2017 Senior Vice President, Group Financial Controller, the Company (to the present) Jan. 2019 Director, Heptares Therapeutics Ltd. (to the present) May. 2019 Director, MiNA (Holdings) Ltd. (to the present)





Curriculum Vitae of new Executive Officer (Dr. Barnes) Mar. 1998 Joined Celltech R&D (now UCB) Jan. 2003 Joined Takeda Pharmaceuticals [formerly Paradigm Therapeutics] Aug. 2016 Joined Heptares Therapeutics Ltd. Jan. 2022 Senior Vice President, Drug Discovery, Head of R&D Portfolio Management, the Company (to the present)



4. New Management Team (to be appointed)



(1) Directors

Shinichi Tamura, Chairman of the Board

Chris Cargill, Representative Executive Officer

Tomohiro Tohyama, External Director

Kuniaki Kaga, External Director

David Roblin, External Director

Noriaki Nagai, External Director

Rolf Soderstrom, External Director

Miwa Seki, External Director

(2) Executive Officers

Chris Cargill, Representative Executive Officer, President and Chief Executive Officer

Hironoshin Nomura, Executive Officer, Chief Financial Officer

Kieran Johnson, Executive Officer, Chief Accounting Officer

Kazuhiko Yoshizumi, Executive Officer, Chief Compliance Office

Matt Barnes, Executive Officer, President of Heptares Therapeutics Ltd.

Tadayoshi Yasui, Executive Officer, Representative Director and President, Sosei Co. Ltd.





About Sosei Heptares

We are an international biopharmaceutical group focused on the discovery and early development of new medicines originating from our proprietary GPCR-targeted StaR® technology and structure-based drug design platform capabilities. We are advancing a broad and deep pipeline of novel medicines across multiple therapeutic areas, including neurology, immunology, gastroenterology and inflammatory diseases.

We have established partnerships with some of the world’s leading pharmaceutical companies and multiple emerging technology companies, including AbbVie, AstraZeneca, Biohaven, Genentech (Roche), GSK, Neurocrine Biosciences, Novartis, Pfizer, Takeda and Verily. Sosei Heptares is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan with corporate and R&D facilities in Cambridge, UK.

“Sosei Heptares” is the corporate brand and trademark of Sosei Group Corporation, which is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (ticker: 4565). Sosei, Heptares, the logo and StaR® are trademarks of Sosei Group companies.

For more information, please visit https://soseiheptares.com/

LinkedIn: @soseiheptaresco | Twitter: @soseiheptaresco | YouTube: @soseiheptaresco

