Soul Community Planet : Announces New Location in Hawaii

Soul Community Planet (SCP) has announced the purchase of the 138-room Hilo Seaside Hotel, located in Hilo, Hawaii. The hotel will undergo a $4.6 million renovation and reopen as the SCP Hotel Hilo on June 1, 2021.

Steeped in the rich Hawaiian tourism legacy of the William and Matilda Wassman Kimi family and their six children, the 2.23-acre seaside property was founded by Hawaiian native and tourism visionary Richard Kimi in 1956 and was continually operated by the Kimi family until this acquisition. Under the family’s management, the Hilo Seaside Hotel cultivated a deep spirit of Aloha, and became known as a place where island hospitality is at the forefront of the ancient Hawaiian culture.

“The Hilo Seaside Hotel is a special place located on one of the most beautiful islands in the world,” said Soul Community Planet CEO and Co-Founder Ken Cruse. “The hotel is a perfect new home to build on the foundation of Soul Community Planet’s approach to holistic hospitality, and to continue the Kimi family’s commitment to the local community, as well as support SCP’s focus on sustainability and environmental preservation.”

The Kimi Family added, “The family is so pleased for Soul Community Planet to lead the Hilo Seaside Hotel into its next chapter. Through this acquisition, the vision for Hawaiian tourism started by our family more than 70 years ago will continue. As we welcome our new friends to the Big Island, we also are very grateful for our own ‘Ohana. Their hard work and dedication to our team over the years will never be forgotten.”

SCP also announced it will continue the legacy of the Kimi family with Breeani Sumera-Lee – a fourth generation Kimi family member – named as general manager. “SCP already embodies the Aloha spirit that the Hilo Seaside Hotel has become known for,” said Sumera-Lee. “We look forward to connecting the SCP values of healthy, kind and green to the deep roots of our own culture and to providing authentic and genuine Hawaiian experiences for our guests. Combined with Soul Community Planet’s commitment to regenerative tourism – leaving a place better than we found it – I am confident our guests will feel a deeper respect and appreciation for the spirit and culture of the Hawaiian Islands.”

Adding to the recently completed renovations of the hotel’s open-air lobby, pool, pool deck and other public areas, SCP’s planned $4.6 million renovation scope will include updating guest rooms and bathrooms, the introduction of several new suites, along with the addition of SCP’s signature Peaceful Rooms. Also planned is the addition of an SCP Provisions market, offering healthy, plant-forward, fresh, immune-boosting, locally sourced food and drink. In keeping with the company’s commitment to improving sustainability, a full solar array and EV charging stations also will be added.

SCP also plans to celebrate the hotel’s long history by featuring historic memorabilia of the Kimi family and island history throughout the property.

The property will begin taking reservations on April 15. All Seaside Hotel employees will now become team members of SCP Hospitality. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

