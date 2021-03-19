Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Soul Community Planet : Announces New Location in Hawaii

03/19/2021 | 11:08am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Soul Community Planet (SCP) has announced the purchase of the 138-room Hilo Seaside Hotel, located in Hilo, Hawaii. The hotel will undergo a $4.6 million renovation and reopen as the SCP Hotel Hilo on June 1, 2021.

Steeped in the rich Hawaiian tourism legacy of the William and Matilda Wassman Kimi family and their six children, the 2.23-acre seaside property was founded by Hawaiian native and tourism visionary Richard Kimi in 1956 and was continually operated by the Kimi family until this acquisition. Under the family’s management, the Hilo Seaside Hotel cultivated a deep spirit of Aloha, and became known as a place where island hospitality is at the forefront of the ancient Hawaiian culture.

“The Hilo Seaside Hotel is a special place located on one of the most beautiful islands in the world,” said Soul Community Planet CEO and Co-Founder Ken Cruse. “The hotel is a perfect new home to build on the foundation of Soul Community Planet’s approach to holistic hospitality, and to continue the Kimi family’s commitment to the local community, as well as support SCP’s focus on sustainability and environmental preservation.”

The Kimi Family added, “The family is so pleased for Soul Community Planet to lead the Hilo Seaside Hotel into its next chapter. Through this acquisition, the vision for Hawaiian tourism started by our family more than 70 years ago will continue. As we welcome our new friends to the Big Island, we also are very grateful for our own ‘Ohana. Their hard work and dedication to our team over the years will never be forgotten.”

SCP also announced it will continue the legacy of the Kimi family with Breeani Sumera-Lee – a fourth generation Kimi family member – named as general manager. “SCP already embodies the Aloha spirit that the Hilo Seaside Hotel has become known for,” said Sumera-Lee. “We look forward to connecting the SCP values of healthy, kind and green to the deep roots of our own culture and to providing authentic and genuine Hawaiian experiences for our guests. Combined with Soul Community Planet’s commitment to regenerative tourism – leaving a place better than we found it – I am confident our guests will feel a deeper respect and appreciation for the spirit and culture of the Hawaiian Islands.”

Adding to the recently completed renovations of the hotel’s open-air lobby, pool, pool deck and other public areas, SCP’s planned $4.6 million renovation scope will include updating guest rooms and bathrooms, the introduction of several new suites, along with the addition of SCP’s signature Peaceful Rooms. Also planned is the addition of an SCP Provisions market, offering healthy, plant-forward, fresh, immune-boosting, locally sourced food and drink. In keeping with the company’s commitment to improving sustainability, a full solar array and EV charging stations also will be added.

SCP also plans to celebrate the hotel’s long history by featuring historic memorabilia of the Kimi family and island history throughout the property.

The property will begin taking reservations on April 15. All Seaside Hotel employees will now become team members of SCP Hospitality. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

About Soul Community Planet

San Juan Capistrano, Calif.-based Soul Community Planet was born out of a vision to provide holistic hospitality experiences for individuals desiring to make positive choices for themselves, our communities, and the planet. SCP provides clean, fresh, energy-efficient, low-waste accommodations, fitness and coworking. SCP supports a range of causes that align with its vision through its Every Stay Does Good program and by donating five percent of its profits to causes that share its core values. For more information, go to www.SoulCommunityPlanet.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
11:23aMortality in week 10 roughly the same as expected
PU
11:23aINSIDE INFORMATION - DEBT SECURITIES UPDATES ON PROPOSED RESTRUCTURING OF 7.25% SENIOR NOTES DUE 22 JUNE 2020 (ISIN : Xs1628314889/common code: 162831488) and 8.25% senior notes due 26 september 2022 (isin: xs2016067303/common code: 201606730) issued by hilong holding limited
PU
11:22aSURGEPAYS, INC.  : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
11:22aJust Energy Provides Update on Listing of its Shares
GL
11:21aფინანსური სექტორის მომხმარებლები უფრო მეტად დაცულები იქნებიან - ეროვნულმა ბანკმა მ+
PU
11:21aELEGANCE OPTICAL INTERNATIONAL  : Appointment of executive director and authorised representative to the stock exchange
PU
11:21aWESCOAL  : Delivers first own coal sales from Moabsvelden
PU
11:21aHUD Releases Delayed Report on Homeless Veterans After Push from Senate, House Veterans' Affairs Leadership
PU
11:21aOCUMENSION THERAPEUTICS  : Change of non-executive director
PU
11:21aWOMEN AT WORK : Being the First Means You Hold the Door Open
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1EXCLUSIVE: U.S. looks to Canada for minerals to build electric vehicles - documents
2GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS LIMITED : EXCLUSIVE: Targeting Tesla, China's Geely to launch new premium EV brand -..
3U.S. bond yields ease from 14-month highs, oil steadies
4FEDEX CORPORATION : FEDEX : Gets a Buy rating from Goldman Sachs
5ASTRAZENECA PLC : India's Stelis Biopharma to make 200 million doses of Sputnik V vaccine

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ