Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Sound Point Capital Provides Financing to Perry Ellis International

01/07/2022 | 09:46am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Sound Point Capital Management (“Sound Point”) is pleased to announce that it closed on a senior secured term loan financing to a subsidiary of Perry Ellis International (“Perry Ellis” or the “Company”), an owner of well-established retail brands. Funding provided by Sound Point will be used to pay down the Company’s existing debt. The Company has been in business for 54 years and was formerly a public company before a take-private transaction in 2018. Perry Ellis owns a diversified suite of brands which generate ample cash flow through licensing to third-party manufacturers. “Perry Ellis owns an array of iconic consumer brands which it has managed successfully for decades,” said Marc Sole, Portfolio Manager and Head of Opportunistic Credit at Sound Point. “We are thrilled to partner with the talented team at Perry Ellis and the Feldenkreis family to support the business through its next stage of growth.”

“We believe Sound Point Capital is an ideal financial partner based on their keen expertise in brand and licensing development, as it provides additional opportunities for expansion of our domestic and international licensing business with our premier brands such as Perry Ellis®, Original Penguin by Munsingwear®, Laundry by Shelli Segal®, Gotcha®, among others,” stated George Feldenkreis, Chairman of Perry Ellis International. “This arrangement will enable us to progress on our brand portfolio's future elevation journey, inspiring consumers globally while delivering sustainable long-term growth and continue to validate the value of our brands,” stated Oscar Feldenkreis, CEO and President of Perry Ellis International.

About Sound Point Capital Management, LP

Sound Point is an alternative asset management firm founded in 2008 with particular expertise in credit strategies. Based in New York, with offices in London, the firm manages money on behalf of institutional investors including top-tier pensions, foundations, insurance companies, wealth management firms and family offices. Sound Point's strategies span the spectrum of liquid and illiquid credit alternatives and include funds and managed accounts focused on leveraged loans, special situations, distressed debt, structured credit, direct lending and commercial real estate. Sound Point currently manages approximately $28.9 billion of assets. Five principals of Stone Point Capital LLC, as well as Dyal Capital Partners, a division of Blue Owl Capital Inc. [NYSE: OWL], are strategic investors in our business. For more information, please visit Sound Point's website at www.soundpointcap.com.

About Perry Ellis International

Perry Ellis International, Inc. is a leading designer, distributor, and licensor of a broad line of high quality men's and women's apparel, accessories, and fragrances. The company's collection of dress and casual shirts, golf sportswear, sweaters, dress pants, casual pants and shorts, jeans wear, active wear, dresses, and men's and women's swimwear is available through all major levels of retail distribution. The company, through its wholly owned subsidiaries, owns a portfolio of nationally and internationally recognized brands, including: Perry Ellis®, An Original Penguin by Munsingwear®, Laundry by Shelli Segal®, Rafaella®, Cubavera®, Ben Hogan®, Savane®, Grand Slam®, John Henry®, Manhattan®, Axist® and Farah®. The company enhances its roster of brands by licensing trademarks from third parties, including: Nike® for swimwear, and Callaway®, PGA TOUR®, and Jack Nicklaus® for golf apparel. Additional information on the company is available at www.pery.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Latest news "Companies"
09:52aGOODYEAR DEVELOPS 70% SUSTAINABLE-MATERIAL TIRE WITH INDUSTRY-LEADING INNOVATIONS; The company has made significant progress toward its goal of a 100% sustainable-material tire by 2030
AQ
09:52aHyundai IONIQ 5 Named Car of the Year by Company Car and Van
AQ
09:52aMagna's EtelligentForce Simplifies Electrification of Truck Segment
AQ
09:52aGoodyear extends airless tire technology to autonomous starship robots
AQ
09:52aHyundai UK rolls out fully contactless Digital Aftersales Process
AQ
09:52aAltisource Asset Management Corporation Announces Settlement with Series A Preferred Stockholders
GL
09:51aIn reversal, Georgia joins $26 billion U.S. opioid settlement
RE
09:50aPARK AEROSPACE CORP Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. (form 10-Q)
AQ
09:50aSAIC Selected by U.S. General Services Administration for ASTRO Family of Contracts to Provide a Broad Array of IT Support Services
AQ
09:50aMOL to Join Mangrove Restoration/Conservation Project in Indonesia- Aiming to Become a Nature-positive Company for Protecting Marine Biodiversity
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Asian stocks trade at steep valuation discount to global peers
2Fed's 'maximum employment' is here; not everyone has benefited
3Sanofi partners with AI firm Exscientia to develop up to 15 new drugs
4Analyst recommandations: AT&T, BP Plc, Costco, Lyft, Starbucks...
5U.S. employment growth misses expectations; unemployment rate falls to ..

HOT NEWS