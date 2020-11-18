Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Sound Town : Celebrates 30 Year Anniversary with Expansion/Move

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/18/2020 | 03:05pm EST

DENVER, Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Long time founder/owner of Sound Town, Mark McElwain, is celebrating 30 years and a new location for 2021. "This is monumental," says McElwain, "as we've been at this same location on Alameda Avenue since the early nineties." Sound Town has prospered these many years throughout all the changes in the music industry, not to mention the pandemic. Just a few weeks ago Mark came down with the COVID-19 virus and had to self-quarantine and close the store early to protect his customers. "I'm better than ever now and ready to get back to work and plan for the holiday shoppers and our big move! We are really looking forward to the new location with more space, more parking and a stage for live performances!" Sound Town's new location at I-70 and Pecos area is slated for opening Jan. 2021.

"I started Sound Town in August of 1991 with the help of my wife, Janell, and my then partner, Bill Davis. The 90's were exceptionally good to us as we grew into four stores. Janell has moved on to a better world after a bout with cancer, and Bill has his own store in Evergreen CO.  

"Because brick & mortar retail shops have taken a big hit resulting in loss of sales as many people seem to prefer ordering online, I have consolidated into one central location at Alameda & I-25. We still believe in a handshake and personal attention. We offer automatic exchange of defective items and free loaners of equipment within one year of purchase (and sometimes longer). To compete with the internet, we have expanded our rentals, repairs, production, deliveries and everything it takes to help our customers. It seems we are becoming known as the new 'Radio Shack' because we offer a large selection of electronic adaptors & cables. We throw in a lifetime warranty on them all.

"We have a great crew of people including 'Sound Town Joe' who speaks Spanish and has been with me for 28 years. My son, Matt, who's a drummer, now runs the store when he's not touring."

"Our slogan, 'Home of the working musician' originated because we were all playing in bands. We watched the DJ 'phenomenon' develop before our very eyes, so we adjusted our slogan to 'Home of the working musician & DJ'. I was always the one in the many bands I played in to come up with a PA system, so our store is full line but has a strong emphasis on sound systems, lighting, wireless and sound installation.

Sound Town/Mark McElwain will host/hold a Black Friday Holiday Sale up to 40% off! and Live music at Sound Town in-store and on-line virtually through our Live Streaming Channel on Facebook/YouTube, Black Friday, November 27, 2020, 10:00 a.m.-6:00p.m. Featuring performers, lessons, demonstrations, employees showcasing their talent and demonstrating our gear for sale and rent. Event is both in-person and live streaming. Gift cards and financing available.

CONTACT Marketing Manager
COMPANY Sound Town, Inc.
1233 W. Alameda Ave., Denver CO 80223
PHONE (303) 733-3336
EMAIL mark@soundtown.us  
SOCIAL www.facebook.com/soundtowndenver  
WEB http://www.soundtown.us  

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sound-town-celebrates-30-year-anniversary-with-expansionmove-301176390.html

SOURCE Sound Town


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
03:14pREPUBLIC BANCORP INC /KY/ : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
03:14pBank of America, Chase, TD, Truist and U.S. Bank's Digital Account Opening Experiences Differ for Small Business Owners According to a Recent Barlow Research Study
BU
03:12pROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Reminds Bayerische Motoren Werke AG Investors of Important December 28 Deadline in Securities Class Action Commenced by the Firm - BMWYY, BAMXF
PR
03:11pURBAN ONE, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
03:11pBLACK FRIDAY SAMSONITE DEALS (2020) : Top Early Suitcase, Carry & Travel Bag Deals Rounded Up by Deal Stripe
BU
03:09pGLAXOSMITHKLINE : Buy rating from Jefferies
MD
03:09pBIONTECH : Berenberg gives a Buy rating
MD
03:09pXPERI : Forward Looking Statement
PU
03:09pAMERICAN SOFTWARE : Board Approves the Quarterly Cash Dividend
BU
03:07pOil gains 1% on potential OPEC+ rethink and vaccine hopes
RE
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar et S&P Capital IQ