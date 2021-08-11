SoundExchange : Enhances Corporate Affairs Capabilities, Announces New VP, Brand Marketing and Industry Engagement and VP, Marketing and Entertainment Partnerships

WASHINGTON, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SoundExchange, the premiere technology solutions company building the future of music, today announced the appointment of Stephanie Werner to Vice President, Brand Marketing and Industry Engagement. Additionally, Barry LeVine will become Vice President, Marketing and Entertainment Partnerships. Both will form part of the company's newly expanded corporate affairs group based in New York and will report to Esther-Mireya Tejeda, Chief Marketing and Communications Officer.

"SoundExchange is hard at work building innovative technology systems, growing our suite of fintech services and expanding our data capabilities to make the business of music more simple, efficient, and fair," explains Tejeda who is the architect and leader of the company's reimagined corporate affairs practice group encompassing brand strategy, industry engagement and partnerships, communications and PR, digital media and marketing, and government relations and public affairs. "It's an exciting time to redefine our corporate affairs group with best-in-class industry leaders as we level-up to meet and surpass the demands of a digital-first ecosystem."

An entertainment industry veteran, Werner has over 25 years of experience, including most recently as Vice President, Head of Global Marketing at Global Citizen, Executive Director for VH1 Save The Music Foundation and Vice President of Consumer Marketing and Music Marketing for VH1 and LOGO. Werner built VH1's Music Marketing and Partnership group, developing long-term relationships with brands such as Starbucks, Six Flags, Norwegian Cruise Lines, Club Med and SXSW. She earned a bachelor's degree in Communications from the University at Albany and an MBA in Marketing from St. John's University. As Vice President, Brand Marketing and Industry Engagement, Werner will lead engagement and growth strategies for SoundExchange's robust portfolio of over 250,000 creators worldwide.

As part of the company's expanded capabilities, Tejeda is introducing Marketing and Entertainment Partnerships as a new discipline to be headed by veteran industry executive Barry LeVine. LeVine will transition from his current post as Vice President, Industry Relations into his new role building strategic brand relationships and fostering alliances that strengthen SoundExchange's suite of offerings for creators and that advance SoundExchange brand initiatives and impact across tech, music, and entertainment.

Werner and LeVine begin in their new posts today.

