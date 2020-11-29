Soundbar Cyber Monday Deals 2020: Samsung, Bose, Roku & More Soundbar Savings Researched by The Consumer Post

Here’s a summary of all the best soundbar deals for Cyber Monday 2020, featuring the top discounts on highly rated models like the Roku Smart Soundbar and Bose Soundbar 700, 500 & 300. Links to the best deals are listed below.
Best Soundbar Deals:
-
Save up to 48% on a wide range of soundbars at Walmart - check live prices on soundbars from trusted brands such as Samsung, LG, Bose, Vizio & Sonos
-
Save up to $200 on the latest Sonos Beam soundbars and bundles at Sonos.com - includes deals on Beam, Arc, Sub, and other Sonos products
-
Save up to 50% on soundbars from top brands like Samsung, Bose, LG & Vizio at Amazon - click the link for the latest deals on a wide range of TV soundbars
-
Save up to $100 on the latest Bose soundbars at Bose.com - check the latest deals on top-rated Bose soundbars like the Bose Soundbar 500
-
Shop the best-selling Sennheiser AMBEO Soundbar at Sennheiser.com - Powered by 13 high-end drivers, the AMBEO Soundbar delivers a 5.1.4 sound experience while also producing extremely deep 30Hz bass without the need for an extra subwoofer
-
Save up to 66% on Samsung soundbars & home surround sound systems at Walmart - includes deals on Samsung 2.1 ch soundbars, rear speaker kits, and more
-
Save up to 40% on Bose soundbars at Walmart - click the link for the latest deals on the newest Bose 700, 500 & 300 soundbars, TV speakers and Solo TV soundbar systems
-
Save on the latest Sonos soundbars including the Sonos Beam at Amazon - check the latest prices on the best-selling Sonos Beam and more top-rated Sonos soundbars and TV speakers
-
Save up to 40% on Samsung soundbars & home theater set-ups at Amazon - check live prices on a wide range of Samsung soundbars and home theater surround sound systems
-
Save up to $50 on Bose soundbars including the Bose 700, 500 & 300 soundbars at Amazon - check live prices on the latest Bose soundbars
-
Save $120 on the Bose Wave SoundTouch music system at Bose.com - click the link to see latest prices on this top-rated Alexa-enabled device
-
Save on Roku soundbars & smart speakers at Amazon - includes deals on other Roku accessories
-
Save up to 67% on Vizio soundbars & home theater systems at Walmart - check the latest deals on the Vizio All-in-One 2.1 Home Theater Soundbar and other Vizio models
Looking for more deals? Click here to check out the full selection of active deals at Walmart’s Cyber Monday sale and click here to see Amazon’s current Cyber Monday deals. The Consumer Post earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.
About The Consumer Post: The Consumer Post shares news for online shoppers. As an Amazon Associate and affiliate The Consumer Post earns from qualifying purchases.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201129005040/en/