BUTLER, Pennsylvania (Reuters) - Sounds of multiple shots were heard at Donald Trump's rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday, with the Republican presidential candidate raising a fist as he was escorted to a vehicle by the U.S. Secret Service, video footage from event showed.

Video showed blood on his ear and snipers on roof near the stage where Trump was standing.

(Reporting by Nathan Layne, Jarrett Renshaw and Daniel Wallis; writing by Susan Heavey; Editing by Nick Zieminski)