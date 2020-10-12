SourceMark : Receives the 2020 Supplier Diversity Award From Premier Inc.

SourceMark a US medical device company has been nationally recognized for supporting supply chain diversity by Premier Inc., a leading healthcare improvement company. The Supplier Diversity Award honors contracted suppliers that have made important contributions in developing and nurturing diversity programs in their organizations and communities.

“On behalf of all our employee’s, and our clients, we are excited to receive this important recognition for the work our team does to promote the highest standards of conduct across all our business operations. Our world, our country and our communities are incredibly diverse. We must continually celebrate and nurture those differences while recognizing the immense value they bring to our personal and professional wellbeing,” said Dan Blucher, CEO SourceMark.

Premier suppliers’ commitment to diversity is evaluated based on their engagement in diversity initiatives through community involvement, diversity business outreach initiatives, benchmarking and best practices sharing.

“SourceMark not only provides high-value products, but it is also a leader in innovation, creativity and technology,” said Deborah A. Williams, Senior Director of Supplier Diversity and EPP, Premier. “We are delighted to be recognizing SourceMark for its efforts to provide diverse and small businesses an opportunity to grow their reach in communities across the nation.”

About Premier Inc.

Premier Inc. (NASDAQ: PINC) is a leading healthcare improvement company, uniting an alliance of more than 4,100 U.S. hospitals and health systems and approximately 200,000 other providers and organizations to transform healthcare. With integrated data and analytics, collaboratives, supply chain solutions, and consulting and other services, Premier enables better care and outcomes at a lower cost. Premier plays a critical role in the rapidly evolving healthcare industry, collaborating with members to co-develop long-term innovations that reinvent and improve the way care is delivered to patients nationwide. Headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., Premier is passionate about transforming American healthcare. Please visit Premier’s news and investor sites on www.premierinc.com; as well as Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, YouTube, Instagram and Premier’s blog for more information about the company.

About SourceMark

Founded in 2002 and Headquartered in Franklin, TN, SourceMark is a product innovation, manufacturing and distribution company providing affordable solutions for hospitals, health systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. Our medical and surgical products are uniquely designed to improve patient care and clinician engagement through their ease-of-use, utilization efficiencies and affordable cost-point.

