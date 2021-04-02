Log in
Sourcing Industry Group (SIG) and SIREAS Partner to Optimize Corporate Real Estate and Facilities Management Contracts and Service Provider Relationships

04/02/2021 | 06:45am EDT
New York, NY, April 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SIREAS, a leading, global corporate real estate and outsourcing management advisory firm today announces a partnership with Sourcing Industry Group (SIG), the premier global sourcing association that provides thought leadership, networking and training opportunities to executives in sourcing, procurement, risk and outsourcing from Fortune 500 and Global 1000 companies. 

This partnership offers SIG members two discounted and unique service offerings from SIREAS which provides expert analysis and market knowledge to optimize corporate real estate and facilities management contracts and service provider relationships. These relationships are often highly complex and involve significant risk as well as significant strategic value. 

The SIREAS Contract Review is an assessment that reveals structural flaws in these contracts and misalignment with market norms and best practices. It ensures that the goals and objectives of both parties are aligned in the contract. The Relationship Health Check assesses the alignment and effectiveness of the relationship with a service provider or strategic partner, alerts the parties to potential opportunities, and provides clear guidance for future improvement and management. Both services offer a roadmap to address challenges, capture opportunities and strengthen critical relationships between organizations and their strategic corporate real estate and facilities services providers. 

"This partnership provides critical services to SIG members that we know are in high demand right now, said Dawn Tiura, President and CEO of SIG. “The COVID-19 pandemic completely shifted the landscape of corporate real estate. With the onset of remote work and reduced office capacity to allow for social distancing, there is a lot of under-utilized office space all over the globe. SIREAS can help SIG members assess their real estate and facilities contracts to optimize them for what corporations need right now.” 

“When operating within a strategic partnership, misalignment of goals and objectives, poorly structured contracts and commercial models and mismanagement of relationships are the three largest pitfalls organizations face,” said Ingrid Fenn, President and CEO of SIREAS. “When we work with our clients, we find in almost every case the root cause of the operational and tactical challenges they are facing stem from these areas. Our Contract Review and Relationship Health Check provide both parties the framework for a continuous and prosperous long-term partnership and the tools to address the inevitable challenges that will come up along the way.” 

To learn more about this partnership and the services offered, please visit: https://sig.org/sireas_partnership

About SIG 

SIG, https://sig.org/ is a membership organization that provides thought leadership and networking opportunities to executives in sourcing, procurement and outsourcing from Fortune 500 and Global 1000 companies and the advisors who serve them. SIG is widely known as a forum for sharing "next" practices and thought leadership through live networking events, virtual forums and a comprehensive online SIG Resource Center (SRC), which was developed by and for professionals in sourcing and outsourcing. The organization is unique in that it blends practitioners, service providers and advisory firms in a non-commercial environment. SIG is also the parent organization for SIG University, a one-of-a-kind certification and training program for professionals and executives seeking deep expertise in sourcing and governance for themselves or their teams, as well as Future of Sourcing, a digital publication that provides unrivaled content for the opinion-formers and decision-makers at the heart of the outsourcing space. 

About SIREAS 

SIREAS, https://www.sireas.com/ is a leading, global corporate real estate and outsourcing management consulting firm with expertise in solution design, portfolio and vendor management, sourcing strategy and governance advisory. SIREAS enables corporations to streamline operations, improve services delivery, and increase shareholder value. SIREAS is a certified WBENC. 


Heather Schleicher
Sourcing Industry Group (SIG)
hschleicher@sig.org

© GlobeNewswire 2021
