Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

South Africa 4Q GDP Grew 1.2% From 3Q

03/08/2022 | 05:06am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Aaisha Dadi Patel


JOHANNESBURG--South Africa's gross domestic product grew 1.2% in the last quarter of 2021, as the economy recovered from a contraction in the previous quarter caused by civil unrest in the country in July 2021 and stricter coronavirus lockdown regulations.

The reading means that Africa's most developed economy's annual growth rate for 2021 was 4.9%, Statistics South Africa said Tuesday. Compared to a year earlier, the economy grew 1.7%.

The largest contributor to the improved quarterly growth was the agriculture, forestry and fishing industry, which Stats SA said expanded 12.2% compared with the third quarter. The trade, catering and accommodation industry meanwhile, grew 2.9%.

South African Reserve Bank Governor, Lesetja Kganyago, said in January that the bank expects the country's economy to grow 1.7% in 2022. The bank will meet again later this month.


Write to Aaisha Dadi Patel at aaisha.dadipatel@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-08-22 0506ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DOW JONES AFRICA TITANS 50 INDEX 0.07% 549.6 Delayed Quote.4.91%
DOW JONES SOUTH AFRICA(ZAR) -0.47% 2044.14 Delayed Quote.6.39%
S&P AFRICA 40 INDEX -0.22% 176.64 Delayed Quote.4.08%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:17aAnalysis-Ukraine crisis could disrupt India's spending plans, economic recovery
RE
05:15aPound Falls as Recession Risks Grow, Shrugs Off Likely Interest-Rate Increases
DJ
05:14aUkraine president says child died from dehydration in besieged Mariupol
RE
05:13aLME suspends nickel trading after prices soar past $100,000
RE
05:11aAt the top of Europe's banks, it's still a man's world
RE
05:09aNigerian Yoruba activist released from prison in Benin
RE
05:08aAsia refiners to crank up runs on record gasoil margins
RE
05:08aSudanese pound devalued by 19% as banks freed to set rates
RE
05:07aItaly's Draghi speaks to Azerbaijan President on energy cooperation, Ukraine
RE
05:06aSouth Africa 4Q GDP Grew 1.2% From 3Q
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Oil, commodities surge amid selloff in global shares
2Global financial stocks decline as more firms cut Russia ties
3OPEC meets with U.S. shale executives as oil prices skyrocket
4Morgan Stanley backs cautious Fed rate hike as Ukraine crisis fuels inf..
5U.S., Canada motorists weigh cuts to spending as gas prices surge

HOT NEWS