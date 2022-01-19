Log in
South Africa Consumer Inflation Rate Was 5.9% in Dec Vs. 5.5% in Nov

01/19/2022 | 03:38am EST
By Aaisha Dadi Patel

JOHANNESBURG--South Africa's consumer-price inflation rate was 5.9% in December, compared with 5.5% in November, and was the highest reading since March 2017, Statistics South Africa said Wednesday.

The increase was largely driven by rising transport costs, which recorded an annual increase of 16.8%, with fuel prices up 40.5% from a year earlier. Food prices increased by 5.5% on year, the agency said.

This marks the seventh consecutive month in which annual inflation in Africa's most developed economy is higher than the midpoint of the central bank's target range of between 3% and 6%.

For 2021, average annual consumer-price inflation was 4.5% in 2021, 1.2 percentage points higher than the 2020 CPI average of 3.3%.

The South African Reserve Bank's monetary-policy committee in November raised its main repo rate to 3.75%, its first increase since taking the rate to a record-low 3.5% in April 2020. The central bank's governor, Lesetja Kganyago, said at the time that the bank, set to meet next week, would consider further increases in the first quarter of 2022.

Write to Aaisha Dadi Patel at aaisha.dadipatel@wsj.com

-0-


(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

01-19-22 0338ET

HOT NEWS