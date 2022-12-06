Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. News
News
News 

South Africa Economy Swung to Expansion in Third Quarter

12/06/2022 | 05:01am EST
By Xavier Fontdegloria


South Africa's economy rebounded in the third quarter, averting a technical recession, as agriculture, industrial and mining activity recovered from the flood-related disruptions even as electricity outages persisted.

Gross domestic product increased 1.6% from July to September on quarter, after contracting by 0.7% in the preceding three-month period, according to data from Statistics South Africa published Tuesday.

Growth was driven by sharp increase in activity in the agriculture sector, which rose by 19.2% on quarter. The transport, finance and manufacturing sectors also grew, albeit at a slower pace. Activity in the key mining and quarrying industry also rebounded, the data showed.

On the demand side, household consumption decreased by 0.3% on quarter, in a sign consumers are feeling the pinch from high inflation. However, the fall was more than offset by increasing government spending, business investment and net exports, Statistics South Africa said.


Write to Xavier Fontdegloria at xavier.fontdegloria@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-06-22 0500ET

