South Africa - Eskom Renewables Support Project - P122329

The objective of the Eskom Renewables Support Project is to facilitate accelerated development of large scale renewable energy capacity in support of the long-term carbon mitigation strategy of South Africa. There are two components to the project, the first component being 100 MW sere wind power plant and associated infrastructure for the connection of wind and renewable IPPs to the grid. The project is fully scoped and specified. Prequalification...

* The project abstract is drawn from the PAD, SAR or PGD and may not accurately reflect the project's current nature

