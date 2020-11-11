Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

South Africa Government : Employment and Labour briefs media on Productivity SA 2020 Annual General Meeting, 12 Nov

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/11/2020 | 07:19am EST

AGM to discuss job creation

The government entity tasked with promoting employment growth and productivity invites media to its Annual General Meeting (AGM) for 2020. Productivity SA is established in terms of Section 31 of the Employment Services Act, No. 4 of 2014 as a juristic person to promote employment growth and productivity.

Productivity SA Board Chairman, Prof Mthunzi Mdwaba will address the media and outline what role Productivity SA will play in job creation. Audit and Risk Committee Chairman, Prof. Yaswant Gordhan will also make a presentation.

Members of the media are invited to AGM as follows:
Date: Thursday, 12 November 2020
Time: 10h00 - 12h30
Link: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_nPYb2qzORJyOV7XLVcnTjw(link is external)

The AGM will also discuss.

  • Productivity SA Annual Financial Statements
  • Productivity SA Strategic Plan
  • Productivity SA Annual Performance Plan

For More information, please contact:
Mr Maupi Monyemangene
Media Liaison Officer; Productivity SA
Tel: +27 (0) 11 848 5397
Cell: 082 447 3232

Disclaimer

South Africa Government published this content on 11 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 November 2020 12:18:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:33aINTERNATIONAL AUTOMATIC EXCHANGE OF INFORMATION IN TAX MATTERS : Federal Council brings Act and Ordinance into force
PU
07:21aEXCLUSIVE : TikTok-owner ByteDance to rake in $27 billion in ad revenue by year-end - sources
RE
07:19aStocks gain, bonds fall as vaccine-fuelled rotation ploughs on
RE
07:19aSOUTH AFRICA GOVERNMENT : Employment and Labour briefs media on Productivity SA 2020 Annual General Meeting, 12 Nov
PU
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
07:16a'Easy' UK-Canada trade deal should be secured by end of year - Trudeau
RE
07:11aZambia's bondholders must accept write-downs - campaign group
RE
07:06aTime to launch carbon plan for shipping is now, industry says
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Short sellers lost billions as travel and leisure stocks rallied Monday
2SCOUT24 AG : SCOUT24 : after Q3 2020 well on track to achieve its full-year guidance
3DIGITAL CHINA GROUP CO., LTD. : EXCLUSIVE: Huawei to sell phone unit for $15 billion to Shenzhen government, D..
4ENEOS HOLDINGS, INC. : FACTBOX: Oil refiners shut plants as demand losses may never return
5NORDEX SE : NORDEX AG : Buy rating from Jefferies

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group