South Africa Government : Employment and Labour briefs media on Productivity SA 2020 Annual General Meeting, 12 Nov

AGM to discuss job creation
The government entity tasked with promoting employment growth and productivity invites media to its Annual General Meeting (AGM) for 2020. Productivity SA is established in terms of Section 31 of the Employment Services Act, No. 4 of 2014 as a juristic person to promote employment growth and productivity.
Productivity SA Board Chairman, Prof Mthunzi Mdwaba will address the media and outline what role Productivity SA will play in job creation. Audit and Risk Committee Chairman, Prof. Yaswant Gordhan will also make a presentation.
Members of the media are invited to AGM as follows:
Date: Thursday, 12 November 2020
Time: 10h00 - 12h30
Link: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_nPYb2qzORJyOV7XLVcnTjw(link is external)
The AGM will also discuss.
Productivity SA Annual Financial Statements
Productivity SA Strategic Plan
Productivity SA Annual Performance Plan
For More information, please contact:
Mr Maupi Monyemangene
Media Liaison Officer; Productivity SA
Tel: +27 (0) 11 848 5397
Cell: 082 447 3232
