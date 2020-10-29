Log in
South Africa Government : MEC David Maynier welcomes Total's gas reserve discovery at Luiperd

10/29/2020 | 02:45am EDT

Total's gas reserve discovery at Luiperd welcomed

We welcome the announcement today (28 October 2020), by the President of Exploration & Production at Total, Arnaud Breuillic, that a second discovery of gas has been made at the Luiperd well about 175 kilometers off the coast of Mossel Bay, which is adjacent to the Brulpadda well where gas was discovered in 2019.

Two months ago, I observed the crew change of the Deepsea Stavanger, the rig responsible for the drilling campaign, which is expected to last between 180 - 300 days, and which could see up to R1.5 billion invested in the economy, including a number of initiatives to create opportunities for employment and skills development in the local economy in South Africa.

Today's announcement provides a confidence boost in the development of the South African oil and gas industry, and is good news for the economy in the Garden Route and the Western Cape.

Media Queries:
Francine Higham
Spokesperson for the Provincial Minister of Finance and Economic Opportunities
(Responsible for the Provincial Treasury and the Department of Economic Development and Tourism)
Tel: 021 483 4327
Cell: 071 087 5150
Email: francine.higham@westerncape.gov.za(link sends e-mail)

Disclaimer

South Africa Government published this content on 29 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 October 2020 06:44:00 UTC

