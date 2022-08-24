Log in
South Africa Inflation Accelerated Sharply to 13-Year High in July

08/24/2022 | 04:27am EDT
By Maria Martinez


South Africa's inflation rate quickened to a 13-year high of 7.8% in July from 7.4% in June, staying above the upper limit of the central bank's target range of between 3% and 6%, Statistics South Africa said Wednesday.

The reading is the highest since the 8% annual rate registered in May 2009, when Africa's most developed economy grappled with currency depreciation during the global financial crisis.

The acceleration in the inflation rate was largely driven by rising transport and food prices, Statistics South Africa said. Transport goods and services posted an annual price increase of 25.0%, with fuel prices up 56.2% compared with July 2021.

Prices of food and non-alcoholic beverages increased 9.7% on year in July. The index for oils and fats registered an annual increase of 36.2%.

The South African Reserve Bank raised its main repo rate last month by 75 basis points to 5.5% from 4.75%, the highest increase in nearly 20 years, with the aim of taming high inflation. The SARB expects the economy to grow 2.0% in 2022.


Write to Maria Martinez at maria.martinez@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-24-22 0426ET

HOT NEWS