By Ed Frankl

South Africa's annual inflation rate rebounded in February, swinging from three months of declines, prompted by accelerating in food and transport prices.

Consumer prices increased 7.0% on year in February compared with the same month of 2022, up from the 6.9% annual rise registered in January, data from Statistics South Africa showed Wednesday.

The increase in inflation was driven by higher prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages, which increased 13.6% on year, and 1.0% on month. Transport, where prices increased 9.9% on year and 0.6% on month, alongside housing and utilities, prices of which rose 4.0% on year, also contributed to the rise.

Economists have expected the South African Reserve Bank to opt for a final quarter-point interest-rate hike to 7.5% at next week's meeting, although that was based on expectations of easing inflation and the economy slowing down, as it suffers from persistent electricity shortages.

