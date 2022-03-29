South Africa Unemployment Rate Climbed to Record 35.3% in 4Q 2021

By Aaisha Dadi Patel

JOHANNESBURG--South Africa's unemployment rate jumped to a record high of 35.3% in the fourth quarter of 2021, Statistics South Africa said on Tuesday, as Africa's most developed economy continues to recover from the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

The rate increased by 0.4 of a percentage point from 34.9% in the third quarter of 2021. The number of employed people increased by 262,000 to 14.5 million, and the number of unemployed people also increased by 278,000 to 7.9 million in the 4th quarter of 2021, compared with the third quarter of 2021.

The expanded unemployment rate, which includes discouraged job seekers--those who would be able to work but have not been actively seeking employment--decreased by 0.4 of a percentage point from the previous quarter, to 46.2%.

The South African Reserve Bank earlier in March raised the main interest rate to 4.25%, against the backdrop of rising inflation. The bank expects the economy to grow 2% in 2022.

