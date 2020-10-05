South Africa amends price system for scrap metal to aid industry

JOHANNESBURG, Oct 5 (Reuters) - South African authorities
have amended the pricing system of scrap metal following
complaints from the steel and other metal-producing sectors, the
trade ministry said on Monday.
The ministry had been told by the metal industries that the
system was harming their business and constraining their
recovery from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The key changes to the price preference system (PPS) include
the imposition of an additional discount of 10% when domestic
buyers are located in inland provinces and scrap metal is
located at the coast, to account for transport costs, it said.
Domestic buyers will also have the right to weigh and
inspect the material to "ascertain that material delivered is
the same quality, type and weight as agreed to when the offer
was made and concluded, and the right to claim reasonable
compensation for costs incurred" if that is not the case.
These changes, made by the International Trade
Administration Commission of South Africa (ITAC), will take
effect on Oct. 2.
"The amendments to the guidelines are intended to improve
the domestic consumers' access to affordable scrap metal and
address the concerns raised by the industry in the interim
period," the ministry said.
In July, Ebrahim Patel, minister of trade, industry and
competition, called on the ITAC to explore measures which could
help support the metals industry, which was suffering from price
increases for scrap.
The pricing system was introduced in 2013 to promote the
affordable supply of scrap metal to South African buyers, by
requiring scrap dealers to first offer scrap domestically at a
prescribed discount to international prices, before it could be
exported.
The ministry also said the introduction of an export tax was
under consideration.
The scrap metal industry contributes 15 billion rand ($906
million) to South Africa's gross domestic product and employs
about 350,000 people.
($1 = 16.5543 rand)
(Reporting by Nqobile Dludla)