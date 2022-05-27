South Africa arrests former Transnet executives for alleged graft

JOHANNESBURG, May 27 (Reuters) - South African prosecutors
said on Friday that several former executives at state-owned
ports and freight rail company Transnet had been arrested for
alleged corruption during former president Jacob Zuma's time in
power.
The National Prosecuting Authority's Investigating
Directorate (ID) and police arrested the former executives on
Friday morning, after which they appeared in court, the ID said
in statements.
The accused, including Transnet's former CEO, Siyabonga
Gama, were charged with crimes such as fraud, corruption and
money laundering, and granted bail.
None of the accused have entered a plea, a spokesman for the
Investigating Directorate said. Reuters could not immediately
reach Gama, the other executives or their lawyers for comment.
The matter is due back in court in July, when more accused
are expected to be added, the ID said.
The Investigating Directorate said it was on track to hold
accountable those at the centre of corruption scandals under
Zuma, who was ousted in 2018 after nine years in power. It added
that it expected more cases to be enrolled in the courts in the
next six months.
(Reporting by Alexander Winning, Editing by Louise Heavens)