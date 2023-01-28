Advanced search
South Africa calls on MTN, Ghana to resolve $773 million tax dispute

01/28/2023 | 05:24am EST
FILE PHOTO: The logo of MTN is pictured in Abuja

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South Africa's foreign minister Naledi Pandor on Friday called on mobile operator MTN Group and the Ghana Revenue Authority to find a solution to a $773 million tax dispute.

Earlier this month MTN said the Ghana Revenue Authority issued the company's subsidiary MTN Ghana with a bill for back taxes after auditing it for the years 2014 to 2018 and inferring that it had under-declared its revenue by about 30% during the period.

MTN, which has a presence in 19 countries in Africa and the Middle East, said at the time that it disputed the "accuracy and basis" of the assessment and that it would fight it.

Minister Pandor was briefed on the issue this week and called "on the parties involved to do everything possible to find an amicable solution," South Africa's Department Of International Relations and Cooperation said in a statement.

(Reporting by Alexander Winning and Bhargav Acharya)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DOW JONES AFRICA TITANS 50 INDEX -1.08% 491.73 Real-time Quote.8.47%
DOW JONES SOUTH AFRICA(ZAR) 0.22% 2121.77 Real-time Quote.7.14%
MTN GROUP LIMITED 0.79% 143.6 End-of-day quote.12.80%
S&P AFRICA 40 INDEX -0.82% 165.11 Real-time Quote.9.25%
